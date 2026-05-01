Linden Creek Expands Luxury Home Staging and Interior Design Services to Charleston, SC

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek, a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise location serving Charleston, SC and the greater Lowcountry region. This expansion reflects Linden Creek's continued national growth and its mission to deliver thoughtful, high-impact design solutions that help homes perform in one of the Southeast's most competitive and desirable real estate markets.

Linden Creek opens in Charleston, SC on May 1st, 2026.

The Charleston franchise is led by Michelle Grim, an accomplished entrepreneur with a passion for elevated living spaces and a deep understanding of what today's buyers, sellers, and investors are looking for in the Lowcountry market. As the owner of Linden Creek Charleston, Michelle is committed to delivering luxury home staging, full-service interior design, and short-term rental furnishing to homeowners, real estate professionals, and builders across Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, and the surrounding communities.

Charleston's real estate market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in 2026. Named a Top 10 Housing Hot Spot by the National Association of Realtors, the region is defined by steady buyer demand, a thriving luxury segment, and a lifestyle appeal that draws buyers from across the country. In this environment, professional staging and intentional interior design are no longer optional; they are strategic advantages that help properties stand out, sell faster, and command stronger price points (Seignious & Smith Real Estate).

Michelle brings a results-driven approach to every project, combining a sharp eye for design with a genuine commitment to the clients she serves. Her work spans vacant and occupied home staging, full-service interior design, builder selections, model home design, and short-term rental furnishing. For agents and builders, she is a trusted partner who understands the emotional and financial dynamics of the home-selling process. For homeowners and investors, she delivers an elevated experience and results that speak for themselves.

"Charleston is one of the most beautiful and dynamic markets in the country, and I'm proud to bring Linden Creek's proven design expertise to this community," said Michelle Grim, owner of Linden Creek Charleston. "Every home has a story worth telling. My goal is to help agents, builders, and homeowners tell theirs in a way that connects with buyers and delivers real results."

Linden Creek is trusted by top real estate agents and builders nationwide for its ability to help properties sell faster and at higher values. The firm's buyer-focused approach emphasizes layout, scale, and visual clarity to showcase each home's full potential, backed by a team with over $1.5 billion in staged real estate and a track record of helping homes sell in half the industry average time.

With this opening, Linden Creek now operates in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Southeast Charlotte, Lake Norman, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina; Princeton and Morristown, New Jersey; New Hope and Central/Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sarasota and Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia; Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Locations opening soon include West Houston and Katy, Texas.

To learn more about Linden Creek Charleston, visit linden-creek.com/charleston-sc. For information about Linden Creek franchise opportunities, visit linden-creek.com/franchise.

Shawn Rabideau is Linden Creek's Director of Home Staging & Interior Design in Charleston, SC. Connect with Shawn at [email protected] to explore how our staging and design services can elevate your home and help it stand out in the market.

Media Contact

Zoe Fisher, Linden Creek

Marketing Director

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SOURCE Linden Creek