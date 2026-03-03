Linden Creek Expands Interior Design and Home Staging Services to Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Creek, a luxury interior design and home staging firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise location serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This expansion reflects Linden Creek's continued national growth and its mission to deliver thoughtful, high-impact design solutions that help homes perform in competitive real estate markets.

Linden Creek Luxury Home Staging & Interior Design expands to Cleburne, TX

The Dallas-Fort Worth franchise is led by Nicole Shipman, who brings over seven years of real estate experience and a keen eye for design to the role. As the owner of Linden Creek Dallas-Fort Worth, Nicole is committed to providing exceptional staging and interior design services that help homeowners, real estate professionals, and builders present homes at their very best. Her focus is on creating spaces that are both beautiful and functional while making the selling and design process smooth, strategic, and results-driven for clients.

Nicole's background in real estate sales taught her one key truth: presentation drives results. She combines her understanding of buyer behavior with a creative design approach to transform ordinary spaces into inviting, market-ready homes. Through Linden Creek, Nicole helps clients visualize possibilities, sell properties faster, and achieve stronger price points.

"Dallas-Fort Worth is a dynamic and competitive market, and I'm excited to bring Linden Creek's proven systems and design expertise to the area," said Nicole Shipman, owner of Linden Creek Dallas-Fort Worth. "Every home has unique strengths, and our team focuses on highlighting those through strategic staging and design that resonate with buyers and reflect the way clients live."

Linden Creek is trusted by top agents nationwide for its ability to help properties sell faster and at higher values. The firm's buyer-focused approach emphasizes layout, scale, and visual clarity to showcase each home's full potential.

With this opening, Linden Creek now operates in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Charlotte, Lake Norman, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Princeton & Morristown, New Jersey; New Hope and Central/Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Sarasota and Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas. Additional locations, including Charleston, South Carolina, are slated to open next.

To learn more about Linden Creek, visit https://linden-creek.com/

