Lindene Elise Patton is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GREAT FALLS, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindene Elise Patton is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Attorney for her outstanding work in the field of Law.

As an insurance and InsurTech Law expert, Lindene Elise Patton has extensive experience in numerous areas of Law. She has now been practicing Law in the Great Falls, VA area for the past 28 years. Ms. Patton began her education with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of California Davis in 1985, followed by a Master of Public Health degree in BioMedical and Environmental Health Science from the University of California Berkeley in 1986. Ms. Patton next earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Santa Clara University School of Law in 1993. She has been admitted to practice law in California since 1993 and the District of Columbia since 1996.

In her current work in Law, Ms. Patton works in general Law, with a focus on litigation and environment and natural resources. She utilizes her business, science, and technology expertise alongside the Law to assess risk management situations. Ms. Patton is knowledgeable of reinsurance, data, analytics, software, and cloud-based business models.

Ms. Patton is a former member of the Board of Industrial Hygiene-Certified Industrial Hygienists, from which she is now retired. She has made multiple appointments to the World Economic Forum (WEF). Ms. Patton additionally testified in front of Congress twice, and before the Senate Committee and House Committee, regarding risk, insurance, and sustainability, which she considers a career highlight.

Ms. Patton is a member of the District of Columbia Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the California Bar Association. She has been honored for her achievements by News on the Neck, User Walls, and Marquis Who's Who.

In her recent publications, Ms. Patton has written "Litigation needs the latest science," on Nature.com, about the importance of achieving mitigation and equity during the ongoing effects of climate change.

