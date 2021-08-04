LindenGiving Spruces up St. Charles West High School

"One of the things LindenGiving wanted to do was help a school district do anything they might need in order to get ready for the school year," said LindenGiving Chair Beverly Porter. "We love the idea of helping St. Charles West High School because they are basically in our backyard and giving back to our community is very exciting for us."

Under Porter's guidance, LindenGiving has completed several initiatives with more planned later in the year. LindenGiving partnered with St. Charles Parks for a day of cleanup at DuSable Park, and recently donated 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

To learn more about LindenGiving initiatives, visit www.lindenwood.edu/lindengiving

