Lindenmeyr Munroe Expands Distribution Operations into Florida Market

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindenmeyr Munroe, a leading independent paper, packaging, wide format, and facility solutions provider across North America, today announced plans to expand operations into the Florida market with a Tampa-based distribution facility.

The move into Florida will be supported by a fully stocked warehouse in Tampa that will serve the entire state, including Jacksonville, Naples and Southeast Florida markets. Additional inventory from other Lindenmeyr Munroe warehouses will be accessed through a nightly shuttle system to serve the region's commercial print and graphics community.

The Florida facility is part of Lindenmeyr Munroe's growing network of 36 warehouses and nine retail locations across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

"We look forward to bringing our strong supplier relationships and best-in-class service platform to the vibrant print and graphics market throughout the state of Florida," said Lindenmeyr Munroe President Bill Meany. "We'll continue to build on our investment here with local people, local inventory, and local trucks that make doing business with us easy."

In addition to its commitment to local inventory and people, Lindenmeyr Munroe offers its customers a comprehensive product selection from top manufacturers in every category.

"Our sales teams are extremely knowledgeable about all of our products – from printing papers to packaging and wide format," added Meany. "And our Florida warehouse will have the capacity to deliver those products the next day."

The new facility will leverage Lindenmeyr Munroe's state-of-the-art eCommerce platform—as the organization continues to make significant investments in online user experience and efficiency to better serve its customers.

Operations in the Florida facility will begin in early April 2025.

About Lindenmeyr Munroe

Serving the distribution business for over 150 years, Lindenmeyr Munroe maintains its commitment to providing exceptional service with ongoing investments in people, inventory, and innovative solutions. Representing the finest world-class manufacturers across every product category, the company's strategically located warehouses are well-stocked with the most in-depth and diverse selection of paper, packaging, and wide format. For more information, visit LindenmeyrMunroe.com.

SOURCE Lindenmeyr Munroe