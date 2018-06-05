Lindenmeyr Munroe's New Wide Format Customer Experience Center Showcases the Latest Cutting-Edge Technologies

Keith Fischer, General Manager, Wide Format, and Mark Heilig, Sales Manager, Wide Format, engage customers with hands-on workshops focusing on achieving high image quality and high productivity. With 25+ years of industry experience, customers with all levels of print experience can expect a complete wide format immersion, receiving personalized demonstrations as well as sales and operator trainings on the latest technologies in wide format printing, including the revolutionary HP Latex R2000 Plus Flatbed Printer.

"We are thrilled about the launch of our new center, a place that allows us to demonstrate our passion for wide format and empowers attendees with the knowledge required to produce outstanding graphics," said Fischer. "We invite everyone to reach out to see how our offering and service platform can be beneficial for their operators, business and environment."

The investment in the Wide Format Customer Experience Center reinforces Lindenmeyr Munroe's commitment to its customers and the growing segments in the North American paper distribution business. Lindenmeyr Munroe's local warehouses are well stocked with Everything Wide Format, including printing and finishing equipment, substrates and supplies for sign and display, exhibit/trade show graphics and reprographic services. In combination with the company's equipment and product offering, technicians and specialists are on-site to provide support and to help install and service new equipment.

Schedule your session by contacting Lindenmeyr Munroe's local wide format specialists at wideformat@lindenmeyr.com.

The new facility is located at:

1800 East State Street, Suite 164

Trenton, NJ 08609

Equipment demonstrations and showroom visits by appointment only. Click here to get a feel for our Customer Experience Center.

About Lindenmeyr Munroe

Serving the industry for over 150 years, Lindenmeyr Munroe maintains its commitment to providing exceptional service with ongoing investments in people, diversified inventory and innovative solutions. Representing the finest world-class manufacturers in every product category, the company's strategically located warehouses are well stocked with the most in-depth and diverse selection of paper, packaging, wide format, digital substrates and envelope products. For more information, visit LindenmeyrMunroe.com.

