Lindenwood Pursues Nursing Program Approval

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindenwood University President Dr. John Porter announced that the University intends to seek approvals to begin a nursing program in Fall 2024. The program is pending approval from the state, specialized accrediting agencies, Board of Nursing, and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). The proposed program has received approval and endorsement from internal faculty committees and the University's Board of Trustees.

Upon full approval, Lindenwood's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program will meet an immediate need in the state of Missouri, as the nursing workforce experiences drastic shortages and qualified nurses are in high demand.

"Lindenwood recognizes the needs of the community and adding an entry-level nursing program to our portfolio is in line with our university mission," Chief Nurse Administrator and Associate Professor of Nursing Darrell DeMartino said. "Growth in health sciences, especially nursing, is a means to support well-identified health sector shortages. Developing a program that is innovative, relevant, and forward-thinking with hands-on experiential opportunities is what Lindenwood strives for as a leading higher educational institution."

Lindenwood has outlined a rigorous business plan and timeline for the project. The University has invested significant funding and seeks to hire talented faculty who will guide curriculum development, recruitment, and the accreditation process.

Additional information is available at www.lindenwood.edu/nursing

