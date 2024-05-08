Lindenwood University announces sports marketing partnership with Nevco Sports

New strategic partnership provides new scoring solutions and opportunities to accentuate Lindenwood's brand as a premiere Division I institution

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindenwood University has entered into a multi-year sports marketing and multimedia rights agreement with Nevco Sports, LLC. The partnership will be in effect beginning for the 2024-2025 academic year. The new partnership will maximize the university's overall brand with corporate and media partners while bringing upgrades to Robert F. Hyland Arena, elevating the game-day experience for student-athletes and fans.

"Lindenwood University is excited to collaborate with Nevco Sports in fulfilling our mission to elevate our brand across all platforms," said Jason Coomer, Lindenwood University's Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. "Nevco's long history of providing superior scoring and display technology for athletic facilities and proven sports marketing program aligned well with our vision and goals we want to achieve as an institution and athletic department. Their comprehensive approach to address our specific needs and attention to detail was critical in this process."

Lindenwood will work with Nevco to identify a General Manager of Lindenwood Sport Properties, who will work on Lindenwood's behalf to elevate its presence across all platforms and secure sponsorship opportunities to maximize revenue. Additionally, Hyland Arena will be upgraded with a new 4-face LED jumbotron, complimented by a LED wall-mounted display and 40' of LED scorers tables lining the court. The display and scoring systems will provide a championship level atmosphere to match the excellence of Lindenwood's athletic teams. Lindenwood and Nevco will also work together in upgrading their athletic administration facility with new technology.

"It was a privilege to meet with the outstanding leadership at Lindenwood University and listen to their impressive vision for the future of athletics," said Kip Meyer, CEO and President of Nevco. "Lindenwood has set a remarkable standard of success throughout its history, and we are tremendously excited to begin this partnership and expand the university's brand of excellence from the athlete and fan experience to its relationship with corporate partners."

This recent development adds to the accelerated momentum Lindenwood has experienced in recent years as a robust college athletic program located just minutes away from the Nevco world headquarters footprint. Located in St. Charles, MO, one of the oldest higher education institutions west of the Mississippi River, Lindenwood made the transition from NAIA to Division II in 2013 and started competing at the Division I level in 2022.

Eric Light, Nevco's Chief Revenue Officer, also shared his admiration for what Lindenwood has achieved and optimism for its unlimited potential moving forward.

"It was an honor to be part of this process and discuss how we can further the goals Lindenwood has established to uphold its proud traditions," said Light. "We take pride in being a dedicated partner schools can rely on for all their game-day needs, from the scoring systems we provide to the comprehensive sports marketing programs we offer that cater to the specific needs and revenue generation of each school. Lindenwood has a bright future, and we are thrilled for this opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the Lions and surrounding community and region."

About Nevco Sports, LLC: Nevco is the leading provider of display, scoring, and audio technologies that deliver the entertainment factor and empower fan engagement with the most precise sports data. For over 90 years, Nevco has equipped athletic venues across the country to bring out competitive glory in every game. From the sideline to the farthest row, Nevco technologies make every impact, comeback, and victory unforgettable.

