Lindsay and Farmers Edge Expand Digital Partnership to Connect Two Million Irrigated Acres by the End of 2021

As part of the strategic initiative, Farmers Edge will provide Lindsay access to both high-resolution satellite imagery and the most comprehensive field-centric dataset available in the industry. Syncing Lindsay's market-leading irrigation management platform—FieldNET Advisor®—with the Farmers Edge fully-integrated, AI-driven farm management platform—FarmCommand®— creates an exclusive opportunity for growers to access digital tools that deliver real-time information to control pivots and monitor crop health, along with advanced predictive models to help identify issues, including: seeding or application errors, tile drainage, weather damage, pests, disease, and more. The combination of the two digital platforms enables growers to make more informed water management decisions to optimize applications and yield potential.

Adding another layer of connectivity to its suite of solutions, Farmers Edge will provide Lindsay's FieldNET Pivot Watch™—a remote irrigation monitoring solution that includes proprietary IoT sensors that connect to any center pivot—and FieldNET Advisor to help growers better understand when, where, and how much to irrigate.

"This integration of platforms enables growers to use tools like high-resolution satellite imagery to see a visual indication of variation in crop health across a field from the convenience of their laptop or smartphone. The connected farm strategy also enables growers to collect all aspects of field data and feed that information into FieldNET Advisor and FarmCommand. Once that data is collected, the platforms can provide AI-powered insights to ensure the most accurate decisions are being made on the farm," said Albert Maurin, product manager for irrigation software at Lindsay Corporation. "We are excited to bring growers this evolution of our partnership with Farmers Edge, and we will continue to leverage our industry partners to deliver innovative irrigation solutions to our customers."

"Our goal at Lindsay is to help growers increase water and energy efficiency and profit while exercising more sustainable farming practices, and we firmly believe digitization in agriculture is key to that," said Randy Wood, president of global agricultural irrigation at Lindsay Corporation. "Farmers Edge is very much aligned with that vision, and we're confident that by connecting our platforms through this strategic partnership, we'll reach our goal of two million digitized and connected irrigated acres by the end of 2021."

"At Farmers Edge, we're focused on creating a digital agricultural ecosystem that's centered around a fully connected farm. Farmers Edge has thousands of connected machines, weather stations, and in-field sensors across the globe, but we have yet to bring a crucial asset—center pivots," said Wade Barnes, CEO and co-founder of Farmers Edge. "Having access to FieldNET Pivot Watch is a key component for achieving this goal. The ability to add pivot irrigation data into our unique field-centric datasets, and then move that information into FieldNET Advisor is extremely exciting. The power of the insights and analytics from the partnership will change how farms use irrigation, and we're eager to bring this type of industry changing technology to two million irrigated acres by 2021."

Availability:

This enhanced platform will be available to new and existing Farmers Edge and Lindsay growers through the Zimmatic® dealer network and the Farmers Edge sales network.

For more information about FieldNET technology, talk to a local Zimmatic dealer or visit www.myfieldnet.com. For more information about Farmers Edge precision digital solutions, visit www.FarmersEdgeUSA.com.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber, and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com .

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture delivering best-in-class solutions powered by artificial intelligence, IoT, and advanced analytics. Integrating field-centric data, easy-to-use software, state-of-the-art processing technology, predictive modeling, and advanced analytics, Farmers Edge provides growers with scalable solutions to produce more with less. Using innovative digital tools, Farmers Edge solutions focus on the sustainable production of high-yielding, high-quality crops and are designed to optimize inputs, minimize environmental impact, and protect the economic viability of the farm. From seed selection to yield data analytics, Farmers Edge transforms big data into timely and accurate insights to support informed decision making. For more information about Farmers Edge, visit FarmersEdge.ca or FarmersEdgeUSA.com.

