Lindsay Corporation and Farmers Edge Announce Global Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation on the Farm

This unique collaboration between Lindsay Corporation and Farmers Edge provides farmers with a simple solution to easily access field-centric data and deep insights they need to make informed decisions and get the most out of every acre. Growers who utilize both FieldNET®, a fully integrated wireless management tool, and the Farmers Edge digital platform will have the ability to seamlessly share key data back and forth between the two platforms – which will help optimize water application and other inputs while growers work to maximize yields and profitability. As part of the agreement, the Farmers Edge suite of digital agronomic tools will be offered via Lindsay Corporation's vast global network of over 350 Zimmatic® dealers.

Syncing technologies brings exciting new capabilities, broadens service offerings, and strengthens digital connectivity on the farm. When growers' data comes to life in charts, graphs and reports, they start to see things they've never seen before. These unbiased insights help growers base farm management decisions on data, not marketing campaigns, traditional practices, or gut instincts. Better decisions, grounded in trusted data and supported by the power of analytics, can help transform farming operations into profitable businesses.

"We're proud to partner with Farmers Edge to provide our customers with yet another powerful advancement within our industry-leading irrigation management solution. Among other things, this collaboration will allow us to provide our FieldNET customers exclusive access, within the irrigation management industry, to daily, high-resolution satellite imagery from Farmers Edge," said Brian Magnusson, vice president of technology at Lindsay Corporation. "The collaboration of these two powerful ag tech platforms will give customers an unmatched irrigation management solution, helping growers maximize the value of their farm data to drive increased profitability."

"Our strategy is rooted in whole-farm integration. Data integration is critical to help growers make the best possible decisions, maximize farm productivity and efficiency," said Wade Barnes, CEO of Farmers Edge. "This partnership is another piece of the puzzle in our execution to build one digital platform that unlocks the value of data and addresses all aspects of farm management – from seeding to harvest, and everything in between, including irrigation management."

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. Lindsay manufactures center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and technologies irrigating approximately 12 million acres (4.8 million hectares) in over 90 countries, through its worldwide network of more than 350 dealers. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET® as well as irrigation consulting, design, pump and filtration offerings, advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control and monitoring technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com .

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in decision agriculture servicing over 22 million paid product acres worldwide with precision digital solutions. Integrating field-centric data, easy-to-use software, state-of-the-art processing technology, predictive modeling, and advanced agronomic analytics, Farmers Edge provides growers with scalable solutions to produce more with less. Using innovative digital agronomic tools, Farmers Edge solutions focus on the sustainable production of high-yielding, high-quality crops and are designed to optimize inputs, minimize environmental impact, and protect economic viability of the farm. From seed selection to yield data analytics, Farmers Edge transforms big data into timely and accurate insights to support informed decision making. For more information about Farmers Edge, visit FarmersEdge.ca or FarmersEdgeUSA.com

