Lindsay Corporation Installs the First TAU-XR™ Crash Cushion

Revolutionary Crash Cushion Technology Now On Las Vegas Roadway

OMAHA, Neb., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation, infrastructure equipment and technology, recently installed its first TAU-XR Xpress Repair Crash Cushion, the latest innovation in its proven lineup of crash cushion systems. The TAU-XR is designed for swift installation and rapid repair, enhancing both efficiency and protection for road maintenance teams.

The TAU-XR offers a range of transition options up to 52 inches, ensuring maximum versatility in design. What sets the TAU-XR apart is its dual-rail configuration and innovative attenuation that enables a straightforward, 30 minutes or less-installation and cost-effective repairs.

As a severe-duty, low-maintenance crash cushion, it delivers exceptional, long-term durability and low cost of ownership. TAU-XR ships fully assembled, allowing for an expedited installation onsite.

"At Lindsay, safety is paramount in all our innovations," said Cole Hansen, vice president and general manager of Infrastructure at Lindsay. "The TAU-XR embodies our dedication to enhancing road safety while streamlining maintenance operations. We're proud to offer a solution that has undergone rigorous testing for both asphalt and concrete applications, making the TAU-XR an ideal choice for contractors."

The first installation of the MASH-tested TAU-XR on U.S. roadways occurred on Friday, June 14, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the intersection of Highway 91 and Great Basin.

"Working with Lindsay was top notch in the process of submittals, approval, receiving of product, manuals and guidance," said Andy Toulouse of Las Vegas Paving.

Albino Bautista of Las Vegas Paving added, "We've had a long relationship with many manufacturers, but Lindsay has always been on top of innovation, creativity and has listened to customer feedback to continually make a better product."

With the TAU-XR, Lindsay continues its tradition of driving road safety innovation.

"The TAU-XR system represents our unwavering commitment to advancing technologies that safeguard lives and improve roadway efficiency," concluded Hansen.

For more information, visit lindsay.com/TAU-XR.

