Lindsay Lohan joins Vanywhere, connecting directly with fans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Lohan is continuing to take her career in new directions by joining forces with Vanywhere , a tech startup that allows direct, ongoing connections between superfans and their favorite celebrities and public figures. The actress, singer, songwriter and entrepreneur sees Vanywhere as the future of fan engagement. She announced today in an Instagram post that she is available to connect live with anyone in the world.

In addition to connecting with fans, Lohan will share her industry insights with the Vanywhere team, and be an active part of the company and its future growth. Vanywhere is expanding its roster to include a wide range of talent from actors to athletes to influencers and more.

"Vanywhere creates a whole new way for me to interact with my fans," said Lohan. "I'm excited to be a part of Vanywhere and the way it's bringing people together."

Vanywhere focuses on fostering ongoing, meaningful connections between celebrities and fans rather than simply creating one-off videos or greetings. A monthly subscription allows fans to communicate directly with Lohan and other stars who respond to questions with a variety of personalized answers sent through direct messages, including video messages from Lindsay and other celebrities themselves. This versatile platform also enables fans to engage in live, one-on-one video and voice calls with Lohan and others. For fans, Vanywhere offers a totally new approach where they can establish personal, ongoing interactions with the people they admire most. For celebrities, it's a way to offer added value to their biggest fans while completely protecting their privacy as all interactions happen securely through the platform.

With so much of the population isolated at home due to the global pandemic, people have the time and desire to create real and lasting connections. Vanywhere is helping to bring people closer and spread some joy during these difficult times.

"We're thrilled that Lindsay is now part of the Vanywhere journey," said Rami Shechter, founder and CEO of Vanywhere. "Lindsay has had a devoted fan following for 25 years and brings with her a valuable perspective on interacting with fans. We look forward to welcoming additional stars who want to develop, ongoing, family-friendly connections with their fans."

Vanywhere can currently be downloaded for free in the Appstore and Google Play.

