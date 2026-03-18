LINDSAY® OLIVES LAUNCHES NEW LATIN-INSPIRED OLIVE FLAVORS

The new line brings bright, vibrant flavors inspired by Spain, South America and the Caribbean

Key Facts:

What: Three new olive flavors: Sofrito Style, Escabeche Style and Pimiento Picantito

Three new olive flavors: Sofrito Style, Escabeche Style and Pimiento Picantito Company: Lindsay ® Olives, a brand of Bell-Carter Foods, a California Company (one of the largest table olive producers in the U.S. and the largest in the world)

Lindsay Olives, a brand of Bell-Carter Foods, a California Company (one of the largest table olive producers in the U.S. and the largest in the world) Suggested Retail Price: $2.99 per jar

$2.99 per jar Availability: Now at select Albertsons nationwide, with expansion to other retailers and markets planned

Now at select Albertsons nationwide, with expansion to other retailers and markets planned Spice Range: Not spicy to medium options

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved table olive brand, Lindsay® Olives, today announced the launch of a new line of Latin-inspired olive flavors designed to bring bold, vibrant tastes to the olive aisle. Inspired by the bright, savory and spicy tastes of Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean, the new lineup offers consumers a flavorful new way to snack, cook and entertain with olives. Flavors include:

Lindsay ® Olives' new Latin-Inspired Olive Flavors (left to right): Escabeche Style, Sofrito Style and Pimiento Picantito, now available at select Albertsons for a suggested retail price of $2.99.

Sofrito Style : Savory, garlicky and full of sazón – one taste is all it takes. Heat level: Not spicy

Savory, garlicky and full of sazón – one taste is all it takes. Pimiento Picantito : Hint of mild paprika heat to bring a smooth, vibrant sabor to every bite. Heat level: Mild

Hint of mild paprika heat to bring a smooth, vibrant sabor to every bite. Escabeche Style : Blend of peppers, garlic and carrots for a bold picante twist. Heat level: Medium

Blend of peppers, garlic and carrots for a bold picante twist.

Inspired by classic Spanish, South American and Caribbean ingredients and flavors, this new line layers tangy, savory and spicy notes into the iconic Lindsay green olives consumers know and love. Whether snacking straight from the jar, building a charcuterie board or cooking a family favorite recipe, these add a bright, bold flavor consumers won't want to miss.

"Our olives have delivered bold, unforgettable taste for over 100 years," said Scott McCoy, Vice President at Bell-Carter Foods. "This new lineup explores vibrant global flavors that consumers are craving, and this launch is just the beginning of how we'll keep reimagining what olives can be with innovative, globally inspired flavors."

Lindsay's new line of olives is just as delicious on its own as it is in classic dishes like picadillo, arroz con pollo and empanadas or served on charcuterie boards, tapas spreads or even in bold cocktails and mocktails.

Shoppers can find the new line now at select Albertsons locations across the US for a suggested retail price of $2.99, with expansion to other retailers and markets planned. For more information about Lindsay Olives, please visit www.ilovelindsay.com.

About Bell-Carter Foods

Founded in 1912, Bell-Carter Foods, a California company, is one of the largest table olive producers in the U.S. and the largest in the world. Family-owned and operated for over 100 years, the California-based producer has focused on providing innovative, best-in-class olive products, along with the industry's absolute best service. The company's core values – family first, teamwork, trust and respect, continuous learning and service – have fueled the company's reputation as the ideal partner for retailers and foodservice organizations alike. With close to 200 employees across its Walnut Creek headquarters and production facility in Corning, CA, Bell-Carter Foods is a recognized industry leader, selling and marketing domestic olives, imported olives, and olive-related specialty products under the Bell-Carter Foods, private label, and Lindsay brand names. For more information, visit the company's website at www.ilovelindsay.com, or Lindsay Olives on Facebook, Instagram, X and Pinterest.

SOURCE Bell-Carter Foods