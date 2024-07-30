Lindsay™ Olives Unveils Exciting Additions to its Specialty Olives Line

Lemon Twist Martini Olives and Spicy Trio Medley Join the Brand's Revamped Premium Crafted and Core Specialty Olive Collections

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved table olive brand, Lindsay Olives, announced today the launch of two new products in its premium Crafted collection: Lemon Twist Martini Olives and Spicy Trio Medley. These new offerings are part of a broader update that includes refreshed packaging and flavors across Lindsay's premium and Core Specialty lines. With more than 110 years of excellence in delivering the highest quality table olives, Lindsay continues to be a trusted brand that consumers prefer for both classic and innovative olive needs.

These curated additions to the Crafted Specialty collection bring a unique twist to olive occasions with exciting new flavor profiles, aiming to surprise and delight olive lovers nationwide. Featuring premium hand-stuffed Greek olives packed in vermouth, Lemon Twist Martini Olives are zesty, vibrant and ready to delight as a gourmet snack or in your next beverage. The Spicy Trio Medley features a variety of hand-selected Greek olives mixed with garlic and spicy Greek peppers, making it the perfect addition to any charcuterie board. Herbaceous with a hint of heat, this medley comes in a new wide-mouth jar, making it ready to serve and enjoy right from the container. Delivering superior flavor and high quality at approachable prices, these two new Lindsay products will elevate everyday eating and drinking occasions and entice olive aficionados across the country.

"We're thrilled to bring even more flavors to olive lovers nationwide with our new Lemon Twist Martini Olives and Spicy Trio Medley," says Scott McCoy, Vice President, Olive Division at Bell-Carter Foods. "Innovation is always at the forefront for Lindsay, as we know our consumers are constantly exploring and seeking new flavors and formats. It's never been more important to bring new options to market and continue our legacy of being the go-to olive brand consumers know and love."

Consumers will also see the revitalization of the Lindsay Core Specialty collection, which involved advancements to product formulation, assortment and packaging. In late 2023, Lindsay introduced Blue Cheese Stuffed Queen Olives and Double Stuffed Jalapeno & Garlic Queen Olives to store shelves, as well as revamped classics, including Pimiento Stuffed Queens, Garlic Stuffed Queens, Jalapeno Stuffed Queens, Pitted Kalamatas, Kalamata Halves and Pimiento Stuffed Manzanillas. With sustainability a leading factor in the brand's innovation, Lindsay is proud to introduce a reusable Mason Jar packaging option, starting with the best-selling Lindsay Pimiento Stuffed Queen Olives in 14-ounce jars.

Olive lovers can find Lindsay Core and Crafted Specialty Olive varieties at retailers nationwide starting at $4.99, assortment and pricing may vary by region. For more information, please visit www.ilovelindsay.com.

About Bell-Carter Foods

Founded in 1912, Bell-Carter Foods is the largest table olive producer in the U.S. and the second largest in the world. Family-owned and operated for over 100 years, the California-based producer has focused on providing innovative, best-in-class olive products, along with the industry's absolute best service. The company's core values -- family first, teamwork, trust and respect, continuous learning and service – have fueled the company's reputation as the ideal partner for retailers and foodservice organizations alike. With close to 300 employees across its Walnut Creek headquarters and its expanding production facility in Corning, CA, Bell-Carter Foods has become a recognized industry leader, selling and marketing domestic olives, imported olives, and olive-related specialty products under the Bell-Carter Foods, private label, and Lindsay brand names.

