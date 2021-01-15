Lindsay Sacknoff joins USAA Federal Savings Bank as Senior Vice President, and General Manager, Omnichannel Sales & Service

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Federal Savings Bank has named Lindsay Sacknoff as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Omnichannel Sales and Service organization reporting to Bank President, Chad Borton.

Sacknoff comes to USAA from TD Bank, where she was responsible for all consumer deposit products and payments across TD's U.S. footprint. She led the organization responsible for managing the consumer deposit products and services end-to-end across TD's 9 million customers. Previously, she served as the Senior Vice President for the U.S. Contact Centers overseeing the bank's contact center operations which were responsible for providing customer care through phone, social media, secure message and the TD Helps platform.

"Lindsay's experience overseeing multiple member-facing channels is a natural fit for our Omnichannel organization," said Chad Borton, president of USAA Federal Savings Bank. "Our entire team has welcomed Lindsay to USAA and is integrating her more than 20 years of financial services industry expertise and leadership into our operations for the benefit of our membership."

Recently named to it's "Most Powerful Women: Next" series, American Banker has recognized Sacknoff as one of the top female bankers under 40 in the United States.

"Because USAA serves a membership with diverse needs, an omnichannel strategy that incorporates digital, phone and physical channels is critical," said Sacknoff. "The opportunity to help lead a team that provides mission-driven service when and where it's needed is something I'm passionate about and looking forward to."

USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

