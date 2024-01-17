Lindsay to Invest Over $50M to Expand, Modernize Manufacturing Facility

Upgrades will improve efficiency, enhance product quality and achieve best-in-class performance and service

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, has announced plans to invest more than $50 million over the next two years in its largest global manufacturing facility located in Lindsay, Neb.

"We offer a best-in-class customer experience. That includes well-designed products, built by the industry's top professionals, in facilities that lead the industry in safety, quality and efficiency," said Randy Wood, President and CEO of Lindsay. "This investment will accelerate Lindsay's ability to bring its latest innovations, including the Smart Pivot, to market, and it aligns with our strategic growth plan and commitment to leveraging state-of-the-art technology across our global operations."

"Lindsay has grown to become a worldwide force in irrigation and infrastructure, all from smalltown Nebraska," said Governor Jim Pillen. "This historic investment will continue to drive innovation, improve efficiencies, and enhance products that will benefit agriculture and infrastructure projects across the globe. I appreciate Lindsay's longstanding role and commitment to the state of Nebraska."

Plans for the modernization of the facility include implementing Industry 4.0 technologies, including data connectivity, analytics, artificial intelligence and the additions of automation and robotics. The facility will house new equipment and the latest advancements in galvanizing, a core process for manufacturing pivot irrigation systems and road safety products. Lindsay will also expand the facility footprint by 40,000 square feet to allow for increased capacity and capabilities in metal forming.

"As part of our operational excellence journey, we are designing and implementing the factory of the future," said Rich Harold, Senior Vice President, Global Operations of Lindsay. "This investment will create additional value for our customers, employees and other stakeholders by allowing us to improve efficiency, enhance product quality through better monitoring and adjustment of production systems, be more responsive to cyclical market needs, address labor availability challenges and achieve best-in-class performance and service."

This investment is the largest in Lindsay's history. The company expects to begin capital spending in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and complete the facility modernization by the end of 2025.

