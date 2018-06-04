Lindsey Madden Awarded The Sheetz Family Award Of Excellence At The 2018 Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games

Madden is a 29-year-old competitor from Chester County who has participated in tennis for 13 years, despite having physical limitations due to cerebral palsy. She always shows up to practice with a smile on her face, has a kind word of encouragement for everyone and is constantly thinking of her teammates. In fact, when the number of participants at the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games was limited two years ago, Lindsey suggested that a fellow teammate attend in her place. All her hard work paid off last year, as she won her first gold medal!

The Sheetz Family Award of Excellence was created to capture the great sporting moments that distinguish the athletes at the Summer Games. The award recognizes the athlete whose determination and effort can only be understood by the power of the human spirit to overcome obstacles and inspire greatness. It distinguishes athletes who may not win but whose courage, sportsmanship, effort and determination is award-winning.

"We are so proud to present the 2018 Sheetz Family Award of Excellence to Lindsey Madden," said Sheetz Public Relations Manager, Nick Ruffner. "Lindsey's positive attitude, her love for her teammates and her perseverance define the spirit of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Games and inspire all of us. We are so happy to stand with our partners at the Special Olympics as they continue to change lives throughout Pennsylvania."

The winner of the Sheetz Family Award of Excellence was selected by a team of Sheetz employees from applications submitted by delegation leaders and coaches. All nominees remained anonymous during the selection process.

Over the course of the Summer Games, more than 100 Sheetz employees volunteered their time. More than 4,500 meals were donated to Olympians, including 6" subs, fruit and water, in addition to a prize wheel and free beverages for athletes at the Olympic Village. Sheetz also donates $2,500 at each new store opening to the local Special Olympics chapter and collects in-store donations from customers at check-out throughout the year.



About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing, family-owned and operated convenience store chains, with more than $6.4 billion in revenue and more than 18,200 employees. The company operates more than 565 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Best Places to Work for Women, Best Workplaces for Millennials and by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lindsey-madden-awarded-the-sheetz-family-award-of-excellence-at-the-2018-special-olympics-pennsylvania-summer-games-300659305.html

SOURCE Sheetz, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sheetz.com

