Lindsey Vonn Foundation And The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Partner To Grant Sports Scholarships To Youth Athletes In Need

For a memorable surprise, parents of the scholarship award winners were asked to film their kids receiving the news from Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn herself via a recorded video message.

"Surprise!" awardees open the video to Lindsey Vonn saying: "I want to be the first person to tell you that you are officially a [Sports Matter] Scholarship winner!" Awardees reactions spanned from dancing, to tears when they realized they could now continue to pursue their passion.

Additionally, Lindsey recently surprised 14-year old alpine skier, Greta Goldsmith, in Park City, Utah, to personally congratulate her on becoming a Lindsey Vonn Foundation Sports Matter Scholarship recipient. Greta suffered two knee injuries this season, but persevered and recovered fully, looking to continue her dream of becoming a professional skier and was awarded a scholarship.

Sports Matter Scholarship recipients span a variety of sports including skiing and snowboarding, in addition to field hockey, swimming, soccer, volleyball, tennis, gymnastics and even legend car racing.

"I say it every scholarship round, but these kids are really amazing! They all have worked hard to get to where they are and deserve the scholarship. They're so young, yet their goals and dreams are so big!" says Laura Kildow, Executive Director, Lindsey Vonn Foundation. "Partnering with The DICK'S Foundation has helped us achieve a record-breaking round of scholarships by providing the most money to the most young athletes since the program started in 2018 (our 4th round)."

Scholarship applications open in the Spring and Fall for Summer and Winter programs. Learn more at LindseyVonnFoundation.org/scholarships.

About The Lindsey Vonn Foundation

The Lindsey Vonn Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)3 non-profit organization with it's mission to provide scholarships and programming for education, sports, and enrichment programs to give future generations the tools they need to reach their goals and discover their grit within.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501©(3) non-profit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities.

