Lindsey Vonn joins the United States SailGP Team Board of Directors

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States SailGP Team is pleased to announce that Lindsey Vonn — three-time Olympic medalist, eight-time world championship medalist, alpine skier, philanthropist and entrepreneur— has joined the United States SailGP Team as a member of the board of directors. The U.S. SailGP Team is one of 10 national teams in SailGP, the emerging global league now in its fourth season that races on high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic cities around the world.

"I'm thrilled to join the Board of Directors for the United States SailGP Team," said Lindsey Vonn, Olympic Champion and Entrepreneur. "As a Red Bull partner for nearly two decades, I've had the pleasure of sailing with Red Bull and that experience engaged my interest in sailing and encouraged my decision to get involved. As a member of the Athlete Team of advisors for the Avenue Sports Fund, this partnership feels full circle. The energy and vision of the team aligns with the drive I have felt in my career, so I am extremely grateful and excited to take part."

Vonn is no stranger to high speeds, whether on the slopes or on the water. She first sailed on an earlier generation foiling catamaran in 2017 and fell in love with the adrenaline and challenge of these high-tech, highly physical boats that hit 60 mph speeds. Since retiring from ski racing in 2019, she continued her work on the Lindsey Vonn Foundation founded in 2015, acquired equity stakes in women's soccer and volleyball teams, and established a long-term investment portfolio spanning multiple industries.

"Lindsey is one of the greatest athletes of all time, an American icon, and has tremendous business acumen," said Mike Buckley, U.S. SailGP Team CEO. "I am really looking forward to collaborating on how we tap into the passionate racing fanbase and introduce our team and league to new audiences."

The U.S. SailGP Team was purchased last November by an all-star group of major sports, technology and entertainment leaders , led by founding Uber engineer Ryan McKillen, Margaret McKillen, and two-time world champion sailor Mike Buckley. The Avenue Sports Fund, led by Avenue Capital Group CEO Marc Lasry, is the lead investor in the largest team acquisition in SailGP history. Vonn is a member of the Athlete Team of advisors for the Avenue Sports Fund.

"When Lindsey competed in the Olympics, our entire country tuned in; and when she won the gold medal, we all celebrated," said Ryan McKillen, U.S. SailGP Team co-owner and chairman. "Her success in bringing alpine skiing into mainstream sports is what SailGP has set out to accomplish for sailing. Over her career, she's been a savvy business operator off the mountain as well. We're fortunate to have her join the U.S SailGP Team and have her mind and experience in our boardroom."

Currently more than halfway through a 13-event Season 4, SailGP will close out the season in North America this spring and summer, highlighted by the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix , June 22-23, and the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final in San Francisco July 13-14.

SailGP was founded in 2018 by Oracle's Larry Ellison and sailing great Sir Russell Coutts. One of the world's fastest growing sports and entertainment properties, SailGP has grown from six teams and five events in its inaugural Season, to an impressive 10 teams and a 13-event lineup in Season 4. SailGP is one of the only professional leagues with national teams representing the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, and Switzerland, racing at iconic venues from Saint-Tropez, Sydney to New York and San Francisco.

Energized by prestigious new owners and investors across U.S. professional sports, entertainment and technology, the U.S. SailGP Team is led by co-owners Ryan and Margaret McKillen, and Mike Buckley as CEO. Seven-time world champion Taylor Canfield is the driver, and the U.S. squad has an All-American roster of talented athletes. The Americans are one of 10 national teams in the global championship that races in iconic locations around the world using identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 60 mph. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn is one of the most decorated American ski racers in history and widely regarded among the greatest of all time. She is a 4 -time Olympian, 3-time Olympic medalist, 8-time World Championship medalist, 82-time World Cup winner, and holds 20 World Cup titles. She is the first and only American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in downhill.

Lindsey is a New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, producer, entrepreneur, and investor. She lends credibility, product development and creative design services to long term sponsors and business partnerships. She has been an equity stakeholder in Hyperice since 2013 and works alongside fellow iconic ambassadors to improve the brand's line of recovery products. She has numerous partnerships with respected brands and has raised brand awareness of multi-billion-dollar companies including Under Armour, HEAD, Land Rover/Jaguar, Red Bull, and Rolex. She is also an investor in a number of deals - Lindsey holds a minority interest in MLS's Utah Royals, Angel City Football Club, Beyond Meat, JustEgg Oura, YNIQ, Sondermind, and Ladder, and is constantly seeking out new opportunities for growth and strategic alignment. She also sits on the board of the Olympic Broadcast Systems and is on the bid committee for the 2034 Salt Lake Olympics. She is among 72 champion athletes in the Laureus Academy. Lindsey is integrally involved with the operations of her production company, Après Productions, and released her memoir, RISE: My Story, in 2022, that went on to be a bestseller. As with all her projects, Lindsey feels an extreme passion and dedication to giving back and founded the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which supports underserved girls through scholarships and empowerment programs.

