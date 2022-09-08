Lindsley Withey, MHA, FACHE, Joins BDC Advisors as Managing Director

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Ziskind, MD, CEO and Managing Director of BDC Advisors, LLC, a national healthcare strategy and business transformation firm, announced the appointment of Lindsley Withey, MHA, FACHE, as a Managing Director. In announcing Lindsley's joining BDC, Ziskind said, "Withey is a proven consulting leader with more than 20 years of successful strategic planning and business transformation experience working with hospitals and health systems to grow their market share, expand campuses and ambulatory care networks, and improve their access and operational efficiency. She is an expert in master facility planning, market and partnership assessments, and identifying opportunities and impacts of mergers and acquisitions---all of which are areas our clients are increasingly asking us for assistance."

Based in Denver, Withey joins BDC from Guidehouse where since 2018 she has served as Director and Facility Planning Solution Leader in the Health segment, responsible for directing strategic advisory engagements and client relationships with national and regional health systems across the US.

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Lindsley was a co-founder and principal of Percival Health Advisors, a strategic innovation and advisory firm where she led master facility and network planning engagements for hospitals and health systems across the nation. She began her career as a senior consultant at EY (formerly Cap Gemini Ernst & Young).

Lindsley is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and previously served as the ACHE Regent for Colorado. She is a recipient of the ACHE Regent Award for Young Healthcare Executives and serves on the executive board for the Colorado Association of Health Care Executives (CAHE).

About BDC Advisors

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Miami, with professional staff in San Francisco; Los Angeles; Houston; Dallas; Denver; Cleveland; Washington, D.C.; and Nashville. The firm's practice focuses on advising and providing service to academic health systems and community, regional, and multi-state provider systems on issues surrounding health enterprise strategy & organization; mergers, acquisitions & growth; payer provider innovation; population health management; and physician enterprise transformation.

BDC Advisors has a culture of inclusion and is founding supporter of the Carol Emmott Foundation, which supports a national fellowship program for women leaders in healthcare, designed to accelerate their executive careers.

For further information contact, Dudley Morris, Senior Advisor, [email protected], 312-286-4865

SOURCE BDC Advisors