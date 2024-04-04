Lindus Health Partners with Amendola for PR Program to Promote Groundbreaking Model that Streamlines End-to-End Clinical Trials for Life Sciences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola , a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, announced that it has been selected by Lindus Health, an "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, to implement a national PR Program.

Lindus Heath chose Amendola to help the company drive awareness and interest in its unified technology, site services, and CRO services package that enables sponsors to run faster, higher-quality studies for regulatory approvals and payor access.

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive PR plan to demonstrate Lindus Health's industry-leading technology and services, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"New drugs and healthcare treatments must undergo clinical trials to show they are safe and effective, but it has gotten exponentially more time consuming and expensive for sponsors to run these clinical trials," said Meri Beckwith, Co-Founder of Lindus Health. "We are thrilled to work with Amendola to demonstrate to the market how Lindus Health's new model offers more rapid, high-quality clinical trials together with transparent pricing."

Lindus Health has created a new "all-in-one" model for running end-to-end clinical trials, which includes everything that a traditional research organization does to operate a study – protocol writing, trial design, patient recruitment, and clinical operations delivery – but without the traditional headaches, delays, and extra costs. The company is passionate about using the highest-quality scientific methods available and homegrown cutting-edge technology, including AI, to conduct radically faster, more reliable clinical trials.

"Leaders from across the life sciences industry are tired of the status quo of CROs substantially overrunning on timelines, constantly issuing change orders based on hourly billing that cause budget overruns, and providing poor customer service," said agency CEO, Jodi Amendola. "Lindus Health is poised to transform how clinical trials are executed and we look forward to raising awareness across the industry."

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. Lindus Health does this thanks to a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), marrying a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to 30 million Electronic Health Records. Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare and by removing this constraint they aim to improve health for everyone. They handle the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

