Lindus Health Partners with Yendou to Streamline Site Engagement and Accelerate Clinical Trial Feasibility

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health, the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials, has announced a partnership with Yendou, an AI powered site engagement and management platform. This collaboration streamlines site outreach and data management for stronger and more efficient site dynamics using an automated and scalable all-in-one site platform with site database, automated feasibility workflows, and survey build features.

Site feasibility is a key part of clinical trials and the work that CROs facilitate for each study. This process involves gathering information from sites regarding their therapeutic expertise, access to patient populations, staff qualifications, contracting timelines and other relevant capabilities. Unfortunately, most CROs adopt a transactional approach with sites and lack centralized data systems, forcing teams to resend the same questionnaires and re-enter information manually, even for familiar sites. This outdated approach inflates timelines and hinders meaningful relationships with sites.

The partnership between Lindus Health and Yendou provides a central location for long-term memory storage of site data that is usually fragmented across multiple channels. Using Yendou, Lindus Health can send out surveys once to obtain site demographics and store it to be accessed for future trials by all team members. With persistent memory, Yendou will also automatically reuse historical answers to questions in all subsequent surveys. This means sponsors receive quicker answers to RFPs, CROs can spend more time on other trial activities, and sites are not overworked with repetitive questioning. Lindus Health consolidates previously separate tools into Yendou's single platform, enabling individualized outreach (versus clunky BCC email chains), open visibility into individual sites within partner networks, and automated onboarding with intro, capabilities, and NDA workflows.

What sets Yendou apart is its ability to measure the speed and quality of site engagement across every interaction. By transforming communication and responsiveness into structured intelligence, Yendou enables Lindus Health to build a personalized, data-driven ranking of sites based on their own performance—not on market benchmarks. Over time, this internal site intelligence allows Lindus to anticipate which sites will activate fastest and deliver most reliably, turning feasibility into a continuously improving system.

By increasing communication and transparency, Lindus and its sites are building stronger, more trusted relationships. Early data of this partnership revealed time savings of more than six hours per FTE per week, previously consumed by manual tasks. Now, powered by automation and persistent memory, Lindus Health can focus on connection-building interactions, including increased site calls, early Principal Investigator (PI) input on studies to support protocol development, and transparent pipeline visibility.

The outcomes of this partnership speak for themselves with 394% more qualified sites and 15x more investigators in just eight weeks, broadening trial reach and capabilities. Additionally, more thorough and detailed feasibility assessments that directly guide the trial are achieved through 12x more data points per site. The site network has not only gotten bigger, but the relationships have also gotten stronger.

"At Lindus Health, we've seen that when sites feel valued as strategic partners, everything changes—trust deepens, loyalty strengthens, and response times accelerate," said Meri Beckwith, Co-CEO of Lindus Health. "Partnering with Yendou helps make that possible."

This collaboration strengthens Lindus' ability to deliver robust end-to-end clinical trials through one unified solution. To learn more about Lindus Health's capabilities, click here .

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is the anti-CRO running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers—bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. By aligning incentives through fixed-price, milestone-based contracts, combining a world-class clinical operations team with a unique software platform, and leveraging access to over 40 million Electronic Health Records, Lindus Health delivers trials designed for speed, reliability, and impact.

The company removes the biggest bottleneck in healthcare—clinical trials—through end-to-end study execution powered by technology and forward-thinking approaches to clinical operations. Lindus Health works with leading biotech, medical device, diagnostics, and consumer health companies to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and products. Its impact has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the Fierce Biotech CRO Awards for Outstanding Patient Recruitment and Retention and inclusion in the PM360 Elite 100.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered trials across the US, UK, and Europe in conditions ranging from diabetes and asthma to major depressive disorder, hypertension, and chronic fatigue syndrome. The company has raised over $80M from investors including Balderton, Peter Thiel, Creandum, Firstminute Capital, and Seedcamp.

