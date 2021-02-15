Lindy Korn, Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindy Korn, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Leading Attorney for her remarkable contributions in the field of Law and acknowledgment of her devotion as an Attorney at the Law Office of Lindy Korn, PLLC.

The Law Office of Lindy Korn is located in the Electric Tower, the historic office building and skyscraper on the corner of Genesee and Washington Street. The firm offers a holistic approach to legal assistance in the areas of disability discrimination, first time workers, mediation, national origin discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, race discrimination, religious discrimination, retaliation, sex discrimination, and sexual harassment. Ms. Korn describes her approach as, "Each case is like a crockpot with many ingredients: legal, medical, psychological, historical background attitudes, emotions, and knowledge. While the outcome will blend all these factors, the integrity of each individual concern must be maintained and respected. That is Holistic Law."



As the owner and founder of the firm, Ms. Korn has established herself as a consummate attorney. Having accrued forty years of vast knowledge and professional experience, she is an expert in employment and civil rights laws. At her firm, she represents employees and is renowned for starting an anti-discrimination and retaliation consulting firm that trained businesses on how to prevent workplace discrimination and hostility.



In preparation for her career, Ms. Korn first attended Boston University for undergraduate studies. She then attended Ohio Northern University School of Law, earning a Juris Doctorate in 1979.



Remaining abreast of the latest developments in her field, Ms. Korn maintains affiliations with the National Employment Lawyers Association, Erie County Bar Association, and Erie County Minority Bar Association.



As a testament to her professional success, Ms. Korn was the first woman to run for the title of town justice in the city courthouse in Getzville, known as the Town of Amherst. Governor Cuomo appointed her Commissioner of the Workers' Compensation Board for the State of New York in 1990 and she has served as an administrative law judge for the State Liquor Authority.



For more information, please visit www.lindykorn.com.



