LINE FRIENDS and ATEEZ to Launch 'Press, Start! Enter the MIGHTEEZ POP-UP' with US-Exclusive Character Collection Merchandise on October 24th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE FRIENDS, the fan favorite global character brand known corporately as IPX, is once again joining forces with the internationally popular group ATEEZ to debut their new MIGHTEEZ character collection with US-exclusive items online and at the 'Press, Start! Enter the MIGHTEEZ POP-UP' in the United States on October 24th.

MIGHTEEZ ‘Press, Start! Enter the MIGHTEEZ POP-UP’ US exclusive products

This latest partnership highlights LINE FRIENDS' unique creative capabilities in the K-pop IP business, with all eight ATEEZ members contributing to each characters' development. The characters, hongyo, ddeongyo, tyuyo, ddangyo, saniyo, mingyo, kkamyo and jjongyo, each possess distinct superpowers designated by the ATEEZ members: time control, intuition and foresight, spatial control, all-purpose helper, digestion, sage wisdom, teleportation and weather manipulation, respectively. This fresh lineup conveys each ATEEZ members' signature identities, allowing a new avenue for US fans to connect to the artists.

To celebrate the US debut, LINE FRIENDS will host immersive MIGHTEEZ experiences as part of the 'Press, Start! Enter the MIGHTEEZ POP-UP' at its flagship LINE FRIENDS SQUARE stores in Los Angeles (6922 Hollywood Blvd) and New York City (1515 Broadway in Times Square), running October 24 through November 12, 2025, where the full line up of merchandise will be available to purchase. Fans can also shop the US-exclusive MIGHTEEZ collection online at LINE FRIENDS SQUARE US webstore starting on October 24. The collection features an assortment of limited-edition items inspired by the characters including plush dolls, plush keyrings, stickers, apparel and other special items designed specifically for US fans, with merch from the global POP-UP becoming available to the US early next year.

Adding to the excitement, starting on October 24, the 'Press, Start! Enter the MIGHTEEZ POP-UP' at the Los Angeles and New York stores will showcase ATEEZ's handprints and photo walls so fans can place their hands where ATEEZ did, along with a free take home polaroid keepsake. Fans can also enjoy interactive activities at each store, including a photo booth with a LINE FRIENDS-exclusive MIGHTEEZ photo frame. Plus, the first 100 customers to purchase ATEEZ or MIGHTEEZ products during the first three days of the pop-up will receive a free US-exclusive MIGHTEEZ sticker.

The Los Angeles store highlights include a live DJ set featuring ATEEZ music on Saturday, October 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., as well as an opportunity to connect with fellow ATINY at the photocard decoration and trading table. Meanwhile, the New York store will feature a fan message wall where ATINY can send personal messages to the ATEEZ members.

A LINE FRIENDS official stated, "We hope that through this 'Press, Start! Enter the MIGHTEEZ POP-UP', fans will have a meaningful experience communicating with the artist in a new way within MIGHTEEZ's original universe," and "We hope that the special stories MIGHTEEZ creates will be delivered to fans worldwide as positive energy and joy, and LINE FRIENDS will continue to lead the global IP business in celebrating domestic and international K-POP fandom."

This pop-up is highly significant as the starting point for the long-term MIGHTEEZ IP business that LINE FRIENDS and ATEEZ will jointly develop. Previously, a pop-up store commemorating the release of ATEEZ's 12th mini-album 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3' was held at LINE FRIENDS Square Sinsa, Japan, the USA, and China last June, and it successfully concluded with great enthusiasm from fans due to the collaboration between LINE FRIENDS, which possesses strong K-pop IP business capabilities, and ATEEZ, which boasts a global fandom.

Meanwhile, the 'Press, Start! Enter the MIGHTEEZ POP-UP' first opened at the K-POP Square Hongdae branch and Busan Shinsegae Centum City Hyper Ground from October 11th to October 19th, and will continue to meet overseas fans through pop-ups sequentially held in China, Hong Kong, the USA and Japan into November. The global POP-UP merchandise will be available in the US early next year.

For more information on the MIGHTEEZ US pop-up and to shop the US-exclusive collection, visit LINE FRIENDS SQUARE official website and follow @linefriends_us on social media.

About LINE FRIENDS (corporately known as IPX)

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for us as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. LINE FRIENDS has been accelerating its strategy to expand its IP business by diversifying its IP portfolios targeting all ages and advancing its digital and retail business. With its diverse IP experiences, LINE FRIENDS is willing the hearts of over 50 million Millennials and Generation Z worldwide. LINE FRIENDS currently operates in 18 markets worldwide including Seoul, New York, LA, Tokyo, and Shanghai, and operates in 8 online sales platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.LINEFRIENDS.com/

