LINE FRIENDS globally launches online fashion customization platform, 'LINE FRIENDS CREATOR'

LINE FRIENDS has unveiled a number of artworks depicting the charms and personalities of LINE FRIENDS characters through its official social media accounts which encouraged passionate responses and interactions among the millennial fans. With the new 'LINE FRIENDS CREATOR' sales platform, the global character brand plans to provide millennial customers with an opportunity to customize products using creative contents of LINE FRIENDS and have fun designing a product according to their styles added with a differentiated brand experience.

The 'LINE FRIENDS CREATOR' also provides a wide array of themed artworks based on the original character lineup, BROWN & FRIENDS and BT21, which is globally loved by millennials worldwide. Not only that, the new platform offers a wide selection of trendy fashion items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, canvas tote bags, and smartphone cases, which customers can select based on their needs and preferences.

The customization process is very simple. First, customers select the product category and then, they can either choose a color, material, design pattern and character artwork according to their preference or purchase products that have been already designed. Also, consumers can freely adjust the selected artwork to default types, stickers, illustrations and more, that provides countless options to create personalized items by choosing the size, arrangement and combination of artworks. In short, the 'LINE FRIENDS CREATOR' enables global consumers to make 'one-of-a-kind' fashion items conveniently from anywhere they like.

In addition, the 'BT21 UNIVERSE' that received explosive responses in April by unfolding the new stories, characters, past and the future of BT21, will also be showcased in merchandise for the first time through the 'LINE FRIENDS CREATOR'. At the same time, LINE FRIENDS will unveil office, sports themes and BT21 baby smartphone cases, raising expectations on social media even before the platform launch.

"Fashion items are one of the most representative ways for millennials to express themselves as they value revealing their individuality and personalities freely. With the 'LINE FRIENDS CREATOR' artworks that are full of wit and uniqueness, we hope that a lot of customers can enjoy creating personalized trendy outfits based on their mood, tastes, and daily lives", said LINE FRIENDS.

The 'LINE FRIENDS CREATOR' will continue to offer original artworks with both existing and new characters as well as wider selection of product category, aiming to become one of the most popular online fashion platforms among the global millennials by closely interacting with the millennials worldwide.

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand which originally started from BROWN & FRIENDS, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. Taking a step further, the company has emerged as a global creative studio by offering diversified content based on its wide array of Intellectual Property (IP)s including 'BT21', characters created together with global boy band BTS, 'Animation Running Man', 'ROY6' and 'Usamaru'. LINE FRIENDS also has collaborated with a number of renowned brands including Bang&Olufsen, Converse, LAMY and Brompton, all aligned with the company's philosophy and value to showcase premium character products. LINE FRIENDS has operated more than 160 stores in a total of 14 markets in trend-leading cities such as New York, LA, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Since it became an independent company in January 2015, LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of millennials worldwide through interactive digital communication and differentiated brand experience across multiple retail touchpoints. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com.

SOURCE LINE FRIENDS

Related Links

http://www.LINEFRIENDS.com

