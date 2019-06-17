LINE FRIENDS Goes Hollywood with Opening of Second and Biggest U.S. Store

The store opened on Saturday, June 15, attracting over 18,000 visitors on opening weekend and continues to draw a great deal of attention based on its global popularity. The new store features a large-scale retail space and is situated at 6922 Hollywood Blvd., home to Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Customers can experience the brand through a wide array of photo zones and Instagram-ready displays, including a Mega TATA character at the entrance and framed handprints of BTS members that are unique to the store. The store also offers BT21 merchandise, a character IP created through collaboration between LINE FRIENDS and global boy band BTS which is widely loved by millennials worldwide, as well as the original characters, BROWN & FRIENDS.

"As we continue to win hearts of millennials all over the world, we are excited to have successfully opened our second and biggest LINE FRIENDS store in Hollywood, CA, the intersection of pop culture and tourist attractions," said LINE FRIENDS. " As part of LINE FRIENDS growing global presence, the Hollywood store is a key milestone for the company in diversifying its business, aiming to be a global creative studio and continuing to expand into the U.S. market."

The Los Angeles store comes after the successful opening of LINE FRIENDS' flagship store in Times Square, New York in 2017, where more than 300,000 locals and tourists visited during opening week, and the LINE FRIENDS' pop-up store in Hollywood last year, which drew more than 15,000 visitors.

LINE FRIENDS takes an unprecedented approach from conventional character businesses with the brand's shift from a character brand to a global creative studio by moving away from traditional retail business practices and focusing on its IP business. The Hollywood store serves as a springboard for continued expansion and partnerships with media and entertainment companies based in North America to develop new content and IPs.

In addition, LINE FRIENDS has carried out significant collaborations with industry leading brands in order to strengthen the company's business partnerships. Past U.S. collaborations include CONVERSE, Anti Social Social Club, Beats by Dr. Dre, Hot Topic and more.

LINE FRIENDS is setting itself apart from other character brands by leading the change in culture consumption of millennials in the U.S. by providing interactive content with a continued focus on being a global creative studio equipped with global presence, design capability, diversified IPs and retail business.

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand which originally started from BROWN & FRIENDS, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. Taking a step further, the company has emerged as a global creative studio by offering diversified content based on its wide array of Intellectual Property(IP)s including 'BT21', characters created together with global boy band BTS, 'Animation Running Man', 'ROY6' and 'Usamaru'. LINE FRIENDS also has collaborated with a number of renowned brands including Bang&Olufsen, Converse, LAMY and Brompton, all aligned with the company's philosophy and value to showcase premium character products. LINE FRIENDS has operated more than 140 stores in a total of 12 markets in trend-leading cities such as New York, LA, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Since it became an independent company in January 2015, LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of millennials worldwide through interactive digital communication and differentiated brand experience across multiple retail touchpoints. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com.

