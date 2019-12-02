LINE FRIENDS partners with SUPERCELL for official Brawl Stars character licensing business worldwide

As part of the strategic partnership, official Brawl Stars merchandises reflecting LINE FRIENDS' unique approach will be unveiled at a pop-up store next month in Korea, and will be also be available at major LINE FRIENDS retail spaces and online sales platforms. Additionally, LINE FRIENDS plan to develop further licensing business deals targeted at global fans in US, Japan, Europe and more.

Prior to merchandise launch, LINE FRIENDS showcased the original character lineup of BROWN & FRIENDS, drawing from Brawl Stars with new in-game skins on November 25 and will also launch sticker packs on LINE Messenger on December 3. The Brawl Stars-themed BROWN & FRIENDS will also be available in the form of exclusive merchandise at pop-up stores opening next month, showing its own unique creative take on the characters.

LINE FRIENDS has introduced characters and content that has received overwhelming responses from Millennials worldwide. With this partnership, LINE FRIENDS seeks to further solidify its competitiveness in content business, based on the company's creativity and strategic know-how of characters. In addition, the partnership will provide synergy as it will maximize the expertise of both LINE FRIENDS and SUPERCELL, enabling expansion into wider business areas beyond integrating products and services.

"LINE FRIENDS has developed new characters including BT21 and ROY6 in an unparalleled way, by collaborating with global artists and has offered diversified contents, taking another step towards becoming a global creative studio. With the partnership with SUPERCELL, LINE FRIENDS will expand the company's reach into the game industry and widen the main target from just the millennials to the Generation-Z, creating a successful character business model," said LINE FRIENDS.

An official of SUPERCELL said, "We're excited to collaborate with LINE FRIENDS, its characters have been an inspiration to Brawl Stars and we're thrilled to see these two worlds merge. Leveraging LINE FRIENDS' strong track record of developing memorable characters, we expect to enhance players experience with Brawl Stars and increase charms of its world."

Meanwhile, SUPERCELL was the main sponsor of the global game exhibition 'G-Star,' which drew over 240,000 visitors during the November 14 – 17 period in South Korea, and the company showcased Brawl Stars merchandise designed by LINE FRIENDS for the first time. The newly introduced merchandises received a great deal of attention from industry personnel and the fans, showing substantial interest in the game and the characters and hinting at success of the official merchandise launch.

About Supercell

Supercell is a mobile game developer based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Its games are available for tablets and smartphones using both Apple's iOS and Google's Android operating systems. Since its founding in 2010, Supercell has brought five games to the market - Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand which originally started from BROWN & FRIENDS, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 164 million active users worldwide. Taking a step further, the company has emerged as a global creative studio by offering diversified content based on its wide array of Intellectual Property (IP)s including 'BT21', characters created together with global boy band BTS, 'Animation Running Man', 'ROY6' and 'Usamaru'. LINE FRIENDS also has collaborated with a number of renowned brands including Bang&Olufsen, Converse, Leica, LAMY and Brompton, all aligned with the company's philosophy and value to showcase premium character products. LINE FRIENDS has operated more than 170 stores in a total of 14 markets in trend-leading cities such as New York, LA, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Since it became an independent company in January 2015, LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of millennials worldwide through interactive digital communication and differentiated brand experience across multiple retail touchpoints. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com.

