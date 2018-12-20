LINE-X Awarded 2018 NAITA Global Trade Award For Dedication To Global Expansion

The NAITA Global Trade Award recognizes North Alabama business and organizations for their success and growth in global markets. In the last 10 years, LINE-X has grown its international presence substantially and is now operating in 75 countries around the world. The NAITA gives this honor to North Alabama business to help promote and encourage companies to build their global presence and to expand international trade opportunities NAITA's network of businesses.

Founded in 1993, LINE-X celebrated its 25th Anniversary this year as a leading global provider of polyurea, polyurethane and hybrid polyurea-polyurethane protective coatings. Uses for LINE-X's protective coatings have grown far beyond their original bedliner applications and are now known across the globe as the best way to protect nearly all kinds of surfaces from harsh elements, petroleum products, impacts, scratches, abrasions and other damage. Trusted by major corporations around the world, LINE-X provides superior protection and durability to extend life cycles and create cost savings.

"The NAITA is an incredible organization that works hard to help Alabama businesses grow their organizations globally and we are extremely honored to receive their global trade award for 2018. Our international team and our global network of applicators are nothing short of incredible, and this honor is a direct reflection of their hard work," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "We have seen the demand for our products grow exponentially in the last few years, and we are confident it is a direct result of the quality we put into our protective coatings and the continued support we provide to our global network."

SOURCE LINE-X

Related Links

http://www.linex.com

