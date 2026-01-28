Leading Upfitting Franchise Enters New Year Committed to Selective Franchise Expansion and

Long-Term System Strength

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, the industry leader in protective coatings and vehicle upfitting for more than 30 years, enters 2026 following a successful year marked by strategic growth, expanded partnerships, and increased brand visibility across consumer and franchise audiences. Throughout 2025, the brand strengthened its position as the go-to franchise for aftermarket automotive upfitting while remaining focused on thoughtful, values-driven expansion.

LINE-X Builds on a Landmark Year of Strategic Growth, Strong Partnerships, and Brand Momentum Heading into 2026

As LINE-X continued to grow its footprint across the U.S. and Canada, the brand remained intentional about franchise development, prioritizing long-term brand alignment over rapid expansion. With significant territory availability still open, LINE-X is focused on partnering with franchisees who view ownership as a passion-driven opportunity and a commitment to the brand's standards, customers, and communities.

"Our focus in 2025 was on growing the right way," said Matt Labuda, President of LINE-X. "We're proud of the momentum that we've built, but even more proud of how we've built it. Going into 2026, we're looking for franchise partners who are invested in the brand and who want to grow alongside us for the long term."

Strategic Partnerships Drive Franchise Value

A key contributor to LINE-X's success in 2025 was the expansion of strategic partnerships designed to strengthen franchise operations and elevate the brand's presence nationwide. The company aligned with redC, a full-service real estate and construction partner; National Branding, supporting exterior signage and vehicle wraps; and Merchants Fleet, where LINE-X joined the Preferred Upfit Network, expanding national fleet opportunities and reinforcing its role in the commercial upfitting space.

These partnerships further support LINE-X franchisees by improving operational efficiency, consistency, and access to new revenue channels.

LINE-X also experienced notable growth across digital and social media platforms in 2025. The brand released multiple high-performing videos, including eight that surpassed one million views and thirteen that exceeded 500,000 views. YouTube Shorts' impressions increased more than 800 percent over the year, while total social media followers grew by 13 percent, bringing the brand close to 300,000 followers across platforms.

"LINE-X is a highly visual brand, and 2025 proved the power of showing, not just telling," said Hannah Erlenbusch, Vice President of Development at LINE-X. "Our digital growth reflects the strength of the brand and the excitement around what our franchisees deliver every day."

Continued Investment in Franchise Support and Leadership

In 2025, LINE-X also strengthened its Franchise Support Center with key leadership additions, including Matt Labuda as President, Hannah Erlenbusch as Vice President of Development, and Jacob Motley as Director of Marketing. These additions underscore the company's commitment to franchisee support and long-term system success.

The brand further reinforced operational excellence through continued recognition of top-performing locations, including the rollout of programs like the LINE-X Oval of Excellence.

Looking Ahead to 2026

As LINE-X looks to the year ahead, the brand is focused on expanding its franchise network across the U.S. and Canada while refining both consumer and franchise development marketing strategies. Planned initiatives include empowering franchisees with enhanced digital tools, refreshed store designs, and innovative sales resources to elevate the customer experience.

LINE-X also plans to further explore video-forward media opportunities and podcast appearances, leveraging the brand's visual appeal and durability-driven story to reach new audiences.

"We're entering 2026 with strong momentum and a clear vision," Labuda added. "Our priority remains supporting our franchisees, strengthening the brand, and continuing to grow in a way that's sustainable and intentional."

For more information about available franchise opportunities with LINE-X, please visit www.LINEXFranchise.com.

About LINE-X:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is North America's leader of spray-on protective coatings and vehicle up-fit services. For over 30 years, LINE-X signature spray-on bed-liners and accessories have provided customers with enhanced surface coatings and professional installation services for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, and SUVs.

SOURCE LINE-X