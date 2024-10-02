LINE-X Elevates Brand Presence with Innovative New Website

The updated website now features a wealth of new content, with dedicated pages for all of the various truck upfitting services that LINE-X offers, including its own line of LINE-X Accessories. One of the standout additions is the new set of lifestyle pages, which tailor products and services based on specific customer lifestyles – whether for work, adventure, or everyday use.

"Our primary goal with this website redesign was to showcase the true breadth of what LINE-X does," said Matt Labuda, VP of Marketing at LINE-X. "We want to make it easier for our customers to understand that we're more than just a protective coatings company. With interactive new features being tested like the 'Online Estimator' tool and a more streamlined navigation, we're reinforcing LINE-X as the go-to source for everything from spray-on bedliners to truck accessories and installation."

Key Features of the Revamped Website Include:

Expanded Pages for LINE-X Services & Accessories: The new website offers detailed information on each of LINE-X's product offerings and services, providing a clearer understanding of the variety and quality they can expect at LINE-X. The site showcases LINE-X's capability to source and install nearly any aftermarket accessory for trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs.





Lifestyle Pages: Two new landing pages, "Customize for Work" and "Customize for Adventure," direct customers to products and services tailored to their specific needs, whether for recreation, work, or outdoor adventure.





'Online Estimator' Tool: Recently released in select markets to allow customers to explore, choose, and price the right LINE-X products and services for their needs.





Recently released in select markets to allow customers to explore, choose, and price the right LINE-X products and services for their needs. Enhanced Mobile Experience: The site remains fully optimized for mobile browsing, ensuring a seamless user experience across platforms.

The redesign, which has been in the works for more than a year, was shaped by valuable input from LINE-X Franchisees who were eager to see the project come to fruition. As part of the company's strategic focus, the updated site aims to better serve its audience, offering them quicker access to information, quotes, and product details.

"The site's new layout and features are designed to convert browsing into action," Labuda added. "We want to make it as easy as possible to interact with LINE-X and are confident that our website visitors will feel the difference when interacting with the new site."

For information about available franchise opportunities with LINE-X, or to explore the new website, please visit www.LINEXFranchise.com.

About LINE-X:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is North America's leader of spray-on protective coatings and vehicle up-fit services. For over 30 years, LINE-X signature spray-on bed-liners and accessories have provided customers with enhanced surface coatings and professional installation services for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, and SUVs.

