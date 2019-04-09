LINE-X Hits The Stage With Craig Morgan At 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Festival; Promotes VIP Festival Experience Giveaway

"LINE-X is extremely excited to once again be working with country music star Craig Morgan," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "He truly embodies what the LINE-X family is all about: embracing the adventure lifestyle and celebrating all things trucks and country music related. We want to give back to our fans by giving away a VIP trip to the festival and inviting them to play and win free prizes, and just have a great time with family and friends."

LINE-X is offering its fans the chance to win a full VIP experience at the music festival. Now through April 19, fans can enter to win VIP tickets and more. Participants can visit www.linex.com/offtherails for information on how to enter and details on the giveaway. The VIP experience will include:

VIP event package — round-trip flights and hotel for two, two VIP tickets, reserved seating, parking pass, a $500 cash card and additional event perks

Meet-and-greet with Craig Morgan

Exclusive merchandise from LINE-X and Craig Morgan

LINE-X will showcase two unique trucks in its booth at Off The Rails. The first of which is the company's "Ultimate-Tailgating Rig" — a Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax featuring its PREMIUM bedliner, exterior coating with LINE-X ULTRA, Truck Gear LXP Hard Folding Tonneau Cover, Truck Gear Drop Steps, prototype Truck Gear roof rack and bumpers. The second vehicle is a Spec Trophy Truck 6100 provided by LINE-X of McKinney/Frisco and Texas Motorworx which specializes in off-road product design, racing and development. The custom Baja-style race truck competes in the Best in the Desert, SCORE and Texas Desert Racing Association series. Performance upgrades include a 495 horsepower GM 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine, Fusion Offroad chassis, Baja Design LP9 lights, General Grabber X3 tires and King Shocks.

Show-goers and LINE-X fans alike can also participate in interactive fan experiences on-site in the LINE-X booth. Attendees will have an opportunity to compete to win various prizes and free merchandise.

Grand prizes will include:

$1,000 LINE-X shopping spree good at any LINE-X location in the U.S.

Craig Morgan autographed guitar sprayed with LINE-X ULTRA

Truck Gear by LINE-X 75qt Expedition Cooler signed by Craig Morgan

Truck Gear by LINE-X Jump Starter and Power Bank with bonus Ratcheting Tie-down Kit

