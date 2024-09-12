LINE-X Named One Of 2024's Best of the Best Franchises by Entrepreneur

The Leader in Vehicle Up-fitting Recognized as #1 in the Automotive Products & Services Category

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, the leader in vehicle up-fitting for over 30 years, was recognized as #1 in the Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services category in 2024. The ranking, featured in Entrepreneur magazine's print issue and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the brands from Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 ranking that ranked at the top of their industry categories. LINE-X was ranked in the overall Franchise 500 for the 18th time.

LINE-X Best of the Best

"Being recognized as top in category is a testament to our franchisees and home offices hard work," said Blair Boggs, President at LINE-X. "Consumers have lots of options, but they consistently turn to LINE-X because of our quality service and dedicated franchisees. We can't wait to bring our service to more communities and continue to expand our network, ensuring that more people experience the reliability and excellence that LINE-X is known for."

As a 30-year industry leader with a loyal customer base, seasoned leadership, and hundreds of locations across North America, LINE-X continues to evolve to meet market demands. The business model offers multiple revenue streams and proprietary products while maintaining low staffing and overhead costs. Supported by a proven system and a strong network of franchisees, LINE-X enjoys a significant scale advantage in purchasing, product variety, and business support—benefits that local competitors simply can't match.

Entrepreneur's Best of the Best Franchises ranking is based on information submitted for its annual Franchise 500® and evaluated based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The franchises selected as 2024's Best of the Best are ranked at the top of their respective industry categories. There are 158 categories represented this year, a testament to the ever-growing diversity of industries represented in the franchise world.

"Everyone wants to know who's the best—but at Entrepreneur, we go further," says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "With so many incredible franchises out there, we love to celebrate the absolute best of the best. It's the perfect place for any ambitious future franchisee to start looking for their dream brand."

To view LINE-X in the 2024 Best of the Best list visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/best-of-the-best.

About LINE-X:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is North America's leader of spray-on protective coatings and vehicle up-fit services. For over 30 years, LINE-X signature spray-on bed-liners and accessories have provided customers with enhanced surface coatings and professional installation services for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, and SUVs.

