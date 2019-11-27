LINE-X Partners With St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to Raise Much-Needed Funds Through Holiday Season

"LINE-X is honored to be partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for a third-consecutive year to help end childhood cancer. With the incredible success we've had over the past two years, I am very confident we will exceed our past totals and raise even more money for this tremendous organization," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "What makes this fundraising campaign even better is that it brings together our dedicated network of franchise owners and gives them a way to show their support to help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude. 'Protecting what matters most' remains LINE-X's highest priority and we couldn't be more impressed with everyone's participation."

"The holidays are a special time of the year and we have no doubt the LINE-X corporation, its franchises and its customers will all come together to show their support to St. Jude during this holiday season," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "For three years in a row now, the entire LINE-X family has stepped up to support St. Jude and we are grateful for their help to our commitment of 'leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

