LINE-X Research And Testing Laboratory Earns Renowned ISO 17025:2005 Certification From A2LA

The accreditation solidifies LINE-X as one of the premier ISO certified laboratories in the industry. ISO certification adds credibility by validating LINE-X's research and procedures during its manufacturing process. Obtaining an ISO certification directly translates to LINE-X and its customers by increasing efficiency, productivity and quality control standards.

For over 25 years, LINE-X has provided its customers with high-performance protective coatings and renowned technical expertise. The company prides itself on solving complex problems through chemistry, which is why every LINE-X applicator receives comprehensive product training and follows a thorough surface prep procedure and multi-point inspection for quality control. These practices come straight from LINE-X's now ISO certified lab.

LINE-X's laboratory has been granted accreditation to perform the following tests:

ASTM D1824 – Apparent Viscosity of Plastisols and Organosols at Low Shear Rates

ASTM D1475 – Density of Liquid Coatings, Inks and Related Products

ASTM D2572 – Isocyanate Groups in Urethane Materials or Prepolymers

ASTM D4672 – Polyurethane Raw Materials Determination of Water Content of Polyols

ASTM D543A – Chemical Resistance for Immersion Fluids Method

ASTM D1308 – Effect of Household Chemical Test

ASTM D3359 – Rating Adhesion by Tape Test

ASTM D2794 – Resistance of Organic Coatings to the Effects of Rapid Deformation (Impact)

ASTM D4541 – Pull-Off Strength of Coatings Using Portable Adhesion Testers

ASTM D2240 – Rubber Property, Durometer Hardness

ASTM G154 – Operating Fluorescent Ultraviolet (UV) Lamp Apparatus for Exposure of Nonmetallic Materials

ASTM D4060 – Abrasion Resistance of Organic Coatings by the Taber Abrase

ASTM D412A – Vulcanized Rubber and Thermoplastic Elastomers, Tension

ASTM D624 – Tear Strength of Conventional Vulcanized Rubber and Thermoplastic Elastomers

"After a year of investing patience and hard work, LINE-X can officially say its laboratory is ISO certified – a claim that not many can make. We've made it our mission to provide our customers with only the highest-quality products and services, and now that we are ISO certified by A2LA, we can really drive-home that promise," said Terry Pe, senior vice president of LINE-X product development. "This certification means our testing methods and procedures meet the highest standards set by the International Organization for Standardization. It's safe to say that this certification approval was only achieved with the support from our entire LINE-X family – from leadership to the franchisees, we want to thank everyone for playing their part in this long but rewarding process. Year after year, LINE-X has continued to strive to raise the bar by creating new and innovative ways to protect what matters most and having an ISO certified lab falls directly in line with that mission."

