LINE-X Research And Testing Laboratory Earns Renowned ISO 17025:2005 Certification From A2LA
- LINE-X's Lab is Accredited in Accordance with the International Organization for Standardization
- LINE-X Research and Development Team Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary as A2LA Accredited Lab
Jan 27, 2020, 13:59 ET
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X – a global leader in powerful protective coatings, officially received an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification from the A2LA – a world-class accreditation body well-known in the OEM automotive and manufacturing industries for their testing laboratory. After dedicating nearly a year's worth of time, hard work and product-development investments, LINE-X's highly advanced laboratory located at its Huntsville headquarters has been accredited in accordance with the general requirements of the globally recognized ISO 17025:2005 certification.
The accreditation solidifies LINE-X as one of the premier ISO certified laboratories in the industry. ISO certification adds credibility by validating LINE-X's research and procedures during its manufacturing process. Obtaining an ISO certification directly translates to LINE-X and its customers by increasing efficiency, productivity and quality control standards.
For over 25 years, LINE-X has provided its customers with high-performance protective coatings and renowned technical expertise. The company prides itself on solving complex problems through chemistry, which is why every LINE-X applicator receives comprehensive product training and follows a thorough surface prep procedure and multi-point inspection for quality control. These practices come straight from LINE-X's now ISO certified lab.
LINE-X's laboratory has been granted accreditation to perform the following tests:
- ASTM D1824 – Apparent Viscosity of Plastisols and Organosols at Low Shear Rates
- ASTM D1475 – Density of Liquid Coatings, Inks and Related Products
- ASTM D2572 – Isocyanate Groups in Urethane Materials or Prepolymers
- ASTM D4672 – Polyurethane Raw Materials Determination of Water Content of Polyols
- ASTM D543A – Chemical Resistance for Immersion Fluids Method
- ASTM D1308 – Effect of Household Chemical Test
- ASTM D3359 – Rating Adhesion by Tape Test
- ASTM D2794 – Resistance of Organic Coatings to the Effects of Rapid Deformation (Impact)
- ASTM D4541 – Pull-Off Strength of Coatings Using Portable Adhesion Testers
- ASTM D2240 – Rubber Property, Durometer Hardness
- ASTM G154 – Operating Fluorescent Ultraviolet (UV) Lamp Apparatus for Exposure of Nonmetallic Materials
- ASTM D4060 – Abrasion Resistance of Organic Coatings by the Taber Abrase
- ASTM D412A – Vulcanized Rubber and Thermoplastic Elastomers, Tension
- ASTM D624 – Tear Strength of Conventional Vulcanized Rubber and Thermoplastic Elastomers
"After a year of investing patience and hard work, LINE-X can officially say its laboratory is ISO certified – a claim that not many can make. We've made it our mission to provide our customers with only the highest-quality products and services, and now that we are ISO certified by A2LA, we can really drive-home that promise," said Terry Pe, senior vice president of LINE-X product development. "This certification means our testing methods and procedures meet the highest standards set by the International Organization for Standardization. It's safe to say that this certification approval was only achieved with the support from our entire LINE-X family – from leadership to the franchisees, we want to thank everyone for playing their part in this long but rewarding process. Year after year, LINE-X has continued to strive to raise the bar by creating new and innovative ways to protect what matters most and having an ISO certified lab falls directly in line with that mission."
SOURCE LINE-X
