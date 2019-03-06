Line-X Supports 'Super Bowl' Of Bass Fishing At The 2019 Geico Bassmaster Classic Presented By Dick's Sporting Goods Outdoors Expo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, a global leader in powerful protective coatings, renowned spray-on bedliners and first-rate truck accessories, rolls into this year's 2019 GEICO Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo to highlight how the company offers a full line of products to support the fishing lifestyle. The GEICO Bassmaster Classic, presented by DICK's Sporting Goods, runs Mar. 15 - 17 in Knoxville, Tenn. at the Knoxville Convention Center. The LINE-X booth (#507) is in the World's Fair Exhibition Hall adjacent to the Knoxville Convention Center. Inside the booth, LINE-X will be giving away a Truck Gear by LINE-X lifestyle product package complete with 45 qt Expedition Cooler, Ratcheting Tie Down kit and Jump Starter and Power Bank. Additionally, show-goers can take advantage of special discounts on LINE-X and Truck Gear by LINE-X products. Celebrating the spirit of the outdoors, LINE-X has brought its "Ultimate Outdoor Rig" – a Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax coated in its LINE-X ULTRA coating for vehicle exteriors. The Toyota Tundra is also outfitted with the LINE-X's PREMIUM bedliner and first-rate Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories designed for adventures in the wild. The fishing industry's most influential retailers can also discuss bedliner applications, trailer coatings, boat applications and more with a LINE-X representative at the show.