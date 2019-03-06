Line-X Supports 'Super Bowl' Of Bass Fishing At The 2019 Geico Bassmaster Classic Presented By Dick's Sporting Goods Outdoors Expo
-- LINE-X to Highlight Trucks and Tailgating Lifestyle at Premier Show with Product Displays, Giveaways and Special Discounts --
Mar 12, 2019, 08:07 ET
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, a global leader in powerful protective coatings, renowned spray-on bedliners and first-rate truck accessories, rolls into this year's 2019 GEICO Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo to highlight how the company offers a full line of products to support the fishing lifestyle. The GEICO Bassmaster Classic, presented by DICK's Sporting Goods, runs Mar. 15 - 17 in Knoxville, Tenn. at the Knoxville Convention Center. The LINE-X booth (#507) is in the World's Fair Exhibition Hall adjacent to the Knoxville Convention Center. Inside the booth, LINE-X will be giving away a Truck Gear by LINE-X lifestyle product package complete with 45 qt Expedition Cooler, Ratcheting Tie Down kit and Jump Starter and Power Bank. Additionally, show-goers can take advantage of special discounts on LINE-X and Truck Gear by LINE-X products. Celebrating the spirit of the outdoors, LINE-X has brought its "Ultimate Outdoor Rig" – a Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax coated in its LINE-X ULTRA coating for vehicle exteriors. The Toyota Tundra is also outfitted with the LINE-X's PREMIUM bedliner and first-rate Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories designed for adventures in the wild. The fishing industry's most influential retailers can also discuss bedliner applications, trailer coatings, boat applications and more with a LINE-X representative at the show.
The Expo is one of the main attractions of the Bassmaster Classic, which annually draws attendance in excess of 100,000 attendees. It has grown into one of the largest fishing consumer shows in the country, and many manufacturers have chosen to introduce their new products for 2019 at the Expo.
Expo Schedule:
- Friday, Mar. 15
- Noon - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Mar. 16
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Mar. 17
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
"Knowing that many of our customers are avid fishermen and fans of professional fishing, LINE-X is excited to be part of this year's Bassmaster Classic and one of the largest fishing consumer shows in the country," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "One of our missions is supporting the outdoor lifestyle. Our LINE-X truck bedliners, vehicle coatings and Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories work together to enhance that outdoor experience – whether it's hiking, camping or fishing."
