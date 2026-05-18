Line\5 COO Brenda Cline-Kereakes Featured in Automotive News Executive Q&A on Elevating F&I Performance

NAPLES, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Line\5, a leading provider of vehicle service contract financing solutions for dealerships nationwide, is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer Brenda Cline-Kereakes was recently featured in an executive Q&A published by Automotive News, where she shared expert insights on strengthening finance and insurance (F&I) performance in today's evolving automotive market.

Automotive News Executive Insights

In the feature, Cline-Kereakes discusses how dealerships can navigate industry challenges such as margin compression, declining vehicle sales and changing customer expectations by focusing on customer experience, post-sale engagement and flexible F&I financing solutions.

Throughout the interview, Cline-Kereakes emphasized the importance of creating long-term customer relationships that extend beyond the initial vehicle purchase.

"F&I should be viewed as an ongoing relationship, not a one-time transaction," said Cline-Kereakes. "Dealerships that continue engaging customers after the sale create stronger retention, improve customer satisfaction and uncover additional revenue opportunities over time."

The feature also highlights best practices for successful F&I departments, including:

Creating consistent and transparent sales processes

Introducing protection products earlier in the customer journey

Leveraging technology such as e-contracting and menu presentations

Re-engaging customers through service visits and targeted follow-up

Offering flexible financing options for protection products

Cline-Kereakes also shared guidance for dealerships evaluating financing partners, stressing the importance of speed, flexibility, dealer support and customer service in helping dealerships maximize profitability while improving the ownership experience.

"Today's dealerships need partners that remove friction from the process and support both the dealer and the customer," added Cline-Kereakes. "The right financing solution helps dealers capture more opportunities, strengthen retention and drive long-term success."

As a recognized leader in F&I and dealer financing, Cline-Kereakes continues to provide strategic insight across the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries, helping dealerships increase profitability while enhancing the customer experience.

To learn more about partnering with Line\5, visit their website.

About Line\5 Line\5 is a leading provider of financing solutions for vehicle service contracts and other F&I products across the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries. Through flexible financing programs, dealer support and customer-focused solutions, Line\5 helps dealerships increase product penetration, improve customer retention and drive long-term profitability.

Media Contact:

Brenda Cline-Kereakes

Brenda@line5.com

(312) 342-5558

SOURCE Line5