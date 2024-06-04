Lineage Partners with Aesthetx for Growth and Expansion

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineage, LLC ("Lineage"), the first and only evergreen capital group in medical aesthetics proudly announces its partnership with Aesthetx, Silicon Valley's premier plastic surgery, dermatology and aesthetic medicine practice. Led by industry experts Sydney Lehman and Diana Ding, Lineage offers physician-owners an alternative to traditional private equity.

Lineage holds evergreen capital, which is differentiated from traditional private equity because it does not need to return capital to investors on a short time horizon.

"Because we hold evergreen capital," explained Sydney Lehman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Lineage, "we don't need to return capital to investors in the short-term. Rather, we have a long-term view, and can make operational decisions that focus on organic growth, like new location opening. This provides significantly more upside for our doctors."

"I am thrilled to be part of this partnership," said Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler, board certified plastic surgeon and Founder of Aesthetx. "As someone intimately familiar with private equity, I can say that Lineage is truly different. I am fiercely protective of the level of personalized care we offer our patients at Aesthetx, and it is with great confidence that I chose Lineage as our partner to expand our practice in the San Francisco Bay Area."

The partnership between Aesthetx and Lineage sets the stage for a new paradigm in medical aesthetics. "Lineage is differentiated in a way I've never seen," said Dr. Amelia Hausauer, board certified dermatologist and Head of Minimally Invasive Aesthetics at Aesthetx. "Our partnership has improved the quality of our patient experience. Lineage's long-term view is evident in every operational decision they make. Their incredible team leverages multiple levels of expertise, allowing me to focus on what makes our practice truly outstanding: clinical excellence. A win/win for Aesthetx."

In response to overwhelming demand, Lineage has opened new Aesthetx locations across the San Francisco Bay Area. "We truly are privileged to work with world-class physicians," said Diana Ding, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Lineage. "Their expertise has empowered us to open two new locations and onboard four additional plastic surgeons, as well as build an incredible network of market-leading physician-owners. The waitlist to join Lineage gets longer every day."

Sheppard Mullin's Healthcare experts, Aytan Dahukey and Kathleen O'Neill, advised Lineage on the partnership. For more information, visit www.joinlineage.com .

About Lineage

Lineage is the premier plastic surgery and medical aesthetic network in the US. Its leadership team brings together the world's leading clinic operators, plastic surgeons, and medical aesthetics specialists. Built with evergreen capital, Lineage is owned by its doctors, not by private equity. This allows each doctor to be a Managing Partner with meaningful ownership and leadership.

