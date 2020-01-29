Lineal Industries Expands Services into Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineal Industries, Inc. www.LinealInd.com, announced today the opening of a new field operations office in Houston, TX. Lineal Industries is a 65 year old specialty construction, maintenance and pipeline integrity services company originally focused on the Northeast USA midstream and upstream markets. The Company's current operations are based in the Pittsburgh, PA suburb of Bridgeville. Lineal's Fortune 500 client base includes current and past projects completed in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland and New York. The new Lineal Industries office in Houston, Texas will be focused on refinery and petrochemical turnarounds and specialty construction, in addition to its legacy midstream and upstream pipeline services.

Craig Crawford, President of Lineal Industries, commented, "Lineal Industries Houston office will bring decades of trustworthy pipeline services experience, strong industry-leading MSA relationships and an impeccable safety record to the refinery/petrochemical, pipeline specialty construction, installation and integrity services markets. We look forward to providing the same safe, dependable, on time and on budget client service that is the foundation of Lineal Industries history."

About Lineal Industries, Inc.

Lineal Industries was purchased in July, 2018 by Lineal Star Holdings LLC and is operated as its wholly owned subsidiary. Lineal Star Holdings ownership group is composed of energy veterans and private equity investors experienced both nationally and internationally in mergers, acquisitions and the safe, efficient operation and expansion of midstream, refinery petrochemical and upstream energy service segments. Lineal Star's principal shareholders prior companies, both public and private, have successfully developed and managed energy related operations throughout the world.

For more information about Lineal Industries and fulfilling your project requirements, call Craig Crawford at 281.796.6380, email 233282@email4pr.com or call Lineal Industries Houston office at 713.621.3707.

SOURCE Lineal Industries, Inc.