Linear Health Sciences Names Renowned Cardiac Surgeon and Healthcare Innovator as Chief Medical Officer

Architect of the World's Largest Medical Innovation Ecosystem Brings Clinical Credibility and Commercialization Expertise

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Health Sciences announced that Dr. Robert C. Robbins, M.D. has joined the company as board member and Chief Medical Officer. A pioneering cardiac surgeon and former CEO of Texas Medical Center, Dr. Robbins brings unmatched clinical credibility to Linear's mission of reducing IV catheter dislodgement and improving safety for patients and clinicians worldwide through its Orchid Safety Release Valve (SRV).

Robbins brings more than three decades of distinguished leadership at the intersection of medicine, research, and health system innovation. A board-certified cardiac surgeon and nationally recognized academic leader, he most recently served as the 22nd President of the University of Arizona where he significantly expanded research funding and institutional impact. Prior to that, Robbins served as President and CEO of Texas Medical Center, the world's largest medical center, where he led the creation of the TMCx Innovation Institute, which has fostered more than 220 healthcare startups and facilitated over $5.8 billion in funding.

Instrumental in launching more than 50 biotech, medical device, and life sciences companies, Robbins brings deep commercialization expertise to Linear and will help connect the Orchid Safety Release Valve to the clinical and institutional communities where it can have the greatest impact.

"Loss of venous access is one of the most common—and underestimated—challenges in modern medical care. In my surgical practice, I've seen firsthand how even minor disruptions can quickly escalate into serious complications. The Orchid is an elegant, practical solution to a universal problem. Its ability to protect IV access has the potential to significantly improve patient safety, reduce complications, and streamline care delivery. I'm thrilled to join the board of Linear Health Sciences and help bring this important innovation into everyday use across hospitals and outpatient settings," Robbins said.

For Linear Health Sciences, the addition marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory.

"Our mission has always been simple: protect patients and support the clinicians who care for them," Deon Miller, president and CEO of Linear Health Sciences, said. "Dr. Robbins embodies that mission. His addition to our team gives the Orchid Safety Release Valve the clinical champion it deserves."

"Commercializing a medical device means building trust with clinicians and health systems, and Dr. Robbins has spent decades doing exactly that," Renae Franz, Linear's chief operating and chief commercial officer, said. "His network and credibility open doors that would otherwise take years to open."

Plains Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage companies solving high-value problems and Linear's lead investor, has been a key partner from the very beginning.

"At Plains Ventures, we back exceptional teams solving real problems in healthcare, and we work hard to surround those teams with the expertise and network they need to succeed," Justin Wilson, president and managing director of Plains Ventures, said. "Dr. Robbins' career, from the operating room to the boardroom, represents exactly the kind of credibility and connectivity that can accelerate a company like Linear from promising innovation to market leader."

Robbins currently serves as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and is a professor of surgery at the University of Arizona. He is board certified by both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.

About Linear Health Sciences

Linear Health Sciences is dedicated to improving patient safety and clinical efficiency through proprietary breakaway safety valve technology for medical tubing. The company's flagship product, the Orchid Safety Release Valve (SRV), is a tension-activated device designed to reduce the risk of IV catheter dislodgement, protecting patients while saving hospitals valuable time and resources. IV dislodgement currently accounts for over $2 billion in preventable waste annually in U.S. healthcare systems. linearsciences.com

About Plains Ventures

Plains Ventures is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage companies solving high-value problems. With a proven infrastructure of capital, experience, and network, Plains Ventures helps entrepreneurs succeed and delivers high risk-adjusted returns to its investment partners. plainsvc.com

SOURCE Linear Health Sciences