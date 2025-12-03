Linear Integrated Systems Introduces LSBF862: Superior Lower Noise N-Channel JFET Replacement for Discontinued NXP BF862

Delivering lower noise, higher breakdown voltage, and special testing options, the LSBF862 ensures long-term support for designers transitioning from the discontinued NXP BF862.

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of precision discrete semiconductors, announces the release of the LSBF862, a low noise N-channel JFET engineered to replace and outperform the discontinued NXP BF862.

When NXP discontinued the BF862, a popular low-noise N-channel JFET, customers faced lost support for legacy systems, the need to requalify new components, and unplanned end-of-life orders to maintain product continuity.

The LSBF862 provides designers a combination 4.0nV/√Hz @ 10hz (Max) lower noise performance, a higher minimum 40V gate-source breakdown voltage than its predecessor and high input impedance.

New special testing is available for key DC parameters, including Vgs(off) and IDSS, allowing designers to customize their circuit performance beyond standard datasheet limits. This option is offered for both SOT-23 packaged and bare-die versions of the LSBF862.

Built on a radiation-tolerant JFET process, the LSBF862 delivers reliable performance in demanding environments without the need for additional processing steps.

The LSBF862 is recommended for demanding analog applications requiring low noise, high precision, and accuracy, including audio, instrumentation, medical instrumentation, underwater acoustic, sensor, and test & measurement systems.

"The LSBF862 gives design engineers and procurement departments, higher performance and long-term supply continuity," said Cindy Johnson, CEO.

Summary of Features:

Low Noise: en = 4.0nV/√Hz (Max), f = 10Hz

High Breakdown Voltage: BVGSS = 40V (Min)

High Gain: Yfs = 45mS (typ)

Low Capacitance: 10pF (typ)

Available with Special Testing in SOT-23 (3L) and Bare-Die Versions

Bare-Die Options Available

Benefits:

Lower Noise and Greater Precision Across the Signal Chain

Better Performance and Longer Battery Life in Low-Power Applications

Ability to Customize Circuit Performance

Applications:

Analog Front-Ends

Low Noise Amplifiers

Discrete Low-Noise Operational Amplifiers

Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA)

Photo Diode Amplifiers

Acoustic Amplifiers

High Impedance Probes

Battery-Operated Amplifiers

Ultra-Sensitive Sensors

Microphones

Price: USD $1.35 (1000+ pieces) SOT-23 (3L)

Availability: Samples and Full Production Quantities are Available Immediately from Linear Integrated Systems and Authorized Distributors. Delivery: Factory Stock to 8 Weeks.

About Linear Integrated Systems, Inc.

Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., headquartered in Fremont, California, is a privately held designer and manufacturer of precision small-signal discrete semiconductors. Founded in 1987 by John M. Hall, Cindy L. Johnson and John H. Hall — the latter a co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems — the company builds on decades of analog-semiconductor expertise. Its broad product line includes JFET and BiFET amplifiers, DMOS high-speed analog switches, low-leakage and current-regulating diodes, discrete MOSFETs, and other small-signal devices . Linear Systems supports more than 2,000 second-source replacements for legacy components discontinued by major manufacturers such as NXP, ON Semiconductor, Fairchild, Siliconix, and Toshiba, helping engineers maintain long-term supply continuity and design reliability.

