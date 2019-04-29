Linear Labs Announces Strategic Partnership With Abtery Advanced Drive Systems To Grow Global Reach

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Labs (linearlabsinc.com), creator of the next generation of electric motors, today officially announced a partnership with Swedish electric powertrain designer Abtery (abtery.com). Linear Labs will be providing a license to the patented technology of the Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET) to Abtery to elevate the company's electric mobility solutions with the highest torque and efficiency offering available.

"The partnership between Abtery and Linear Labs is a strategic move for both companies," said Brad Hunstable, CEO of Linear Labs. "They now have a superior electric motor to offer as the heart of their electric propulsion system designs and Linear Labs has a partner that is working with the world's leading manufacturers to develop the future of mobility applications."

Abtery, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, brings a dynamic and vibrant team focused on various facets of the growing electric vehicle market, including automotive, aviation, micro-mobility (scooters) and marine industries. Situated in one of the world's most sustainably forward-thinking communities in Europe, Abtery currently provides services to many leading manufacturers through confidential agreements. Notable additional clients include Elise aviation and Sarvo, an electric luxury boat manufacturer.

The Linear Labs HET is an entirely new class of motor that uses multiple rotors in ways never before devised and that have the ability to adapt to conditions while in motion. Compared to the top permanent magnet motor on the market, it produces two times the torque density, three times the power density, two times the output per given motor size and minimum 10 percent more range, ideally designed for mobility applications.

"The Hunstable Electric Turbine will give our partners a clear advantage in the highly competitive electric mobility space," said Martin De la Vega, CEO of Abtery. "We see its uses to be infinite in terms of reaching our clients' elevated performance, size, weight and range requirements."

With the high performance of Linear Labs' HET, and its high-power density and safety levels, Abtery will be able to enter into industries that previously were the sole domain of internal combustion engines. All applications where performance and safety are of essence will become a new target for sustainable electric propulsion.

Linear Labs has also recently announced the successful closing of a $4.5 million seed round, led by Science Inc. and Kindred Ventures with participation from investors Chris and Crystal Sacca, Saltwater Ventures, Dynamic Signal CEO Russ Fradin, former Masergy CEO Chris MacFarland and Ustream co-founder Dr. Gyula Feher.

About Linear Labs, LLC.

Linear Labs is a smart electric motor company founded in 2014 to provide world-changing solutions for the electric power industry. With a strong IP portfolio of patents, current products include the revolutionary Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET) which offers groundbreaking power applications for sectors varying in range from automotive and generators to HVAC and robotics welcoming in a new era of smarter energy utilization.

