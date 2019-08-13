Linear Labs Expands Engineering and Executive Teams With New Hires in Key Positions

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Labs (linearlabsinc.com) has today announced two new additions to the company's growing team with the appointment of Michael Van Steenburg as Director of Engineering and Mary Korn as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This expansion aims to provide valuable expertise as Linear Labs comes to market with the patented technology of the Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET) and the next generation of electric motors, including prototypes for the e-scooter micromobility segment.

Van Steenburg brings nearly three decades of experience in the automotive industry, as both a veteran mechanical engineer by training and an electric-drives expert by experience. He has worked with respected global brands including DaimlerChrysler, BMW/Mini, Lotus Cars, and Ruhrpumpen, in the areas of advanced materials and electric motor drives. As Director of Engineering he will work directly with co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Fred Hunstable in the advancement of the company's endeavors in the electric vehicle (EV), micromobility, robotics and HVAC spaces.

Korn, who was previously CFO of Hunstable's first successful venture, Ustream, which was acquired by IBM, brings more than 25 years of experience in both venture-backed and public companies. As CFO she will help elevate Linear Labs' financial affairs through strategic planning and analysis of the partnership landscape, as well as oversee the global finance department.

"Having worked with Michael and Mary before, I can say that their combined experience will bring vital knowledge to our growing team here at Linear Labs," said Brad Hunstable, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We're entering the next phase of the company. We have a new facility and lab we will soon debut and multiple development announcements around the corner. So, it's an important time to bolster our team with the best minds in the business."

The Fort Worth-based team also includes recent additions of President John Curry and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Jon Hurry. Collectively, Linear Labs' in-house organization now has experience working with notable industry leaders including Tesla, General Motors, Honda, Bell Helicopter, Phoenix Motorcars, Faraday Future, KLA-Tencor, NanoPhotonics, Walker Engineering, and Navistar.

Linear Labs has a diverse range of products now in development, with the HET being the first motor of its kind to enter the marketplace. The HET is an entirely new class of motor using multiple rotors in ways never before devised that have the ability to adapt to conditions while in motion. Compared to the top permanent-magnet motor on the market, it produces two times the torque density, three times the power density, two times the output per given motor size, and a minimum 10 percent more range.

Recently, Linear Labs successfully closed a $4.5 million seed round led by Science Inc. and Kindred Ventures, with participation from investors Chris and Crystal Sacca, Saltwater Ventures, Dynamic Signal CEO Russ Fradin, former Masergy CEO Chris MacFarland and Ustream co-founder Dr. Gyula Feher.

For more information visit linearlabsinc.com or contact media@linearlabsinc.com.

About Linear Labs, LLC.

Linear Labs is a smart electric motor company founded in 2014 to provide world-changing solutions for the electric power industry. With a strong IP portfolio of patents, current products include the revolutionary Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET) which offers groundbreaking power applications for sectors varying in range from automotive and generators to HVAC and robotics welcoming in a new era of smarter energy utilization.

SOURCE Linear Labs

Related Links

http://www.linearlabsinc.com

