Linear Labs Founders Win Entrepreneur Of The Year Award By Ernst & Young

The award is given to recognize entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company through innovation and talent management. An independent judging panel comprised of previous award winners, leading CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors, as well as other regional business luminaries, chose the Hunstable team as winners for the Southwest region.

"My father Fred and I started Linear Labs with the goal of bringing electricity and clean water to underdeveloped nations, so societal impact through innovation is part of the foundation of Linear Labs," said Brad Hunstable, Chief Executive Office and co-founder of Linear Labs. "It's humbling to be receiving this honor from EY as we enter the next phase of our electric motor production plan, ushering in Energy 2.0 to create a more sustainable future. Even more fitting is to be recognized for the Southwest region, where we believe the future of energy is taking hold to have a global impact."

Linear Labs' motors, which are 100 percent designed and assembled in the U.S.A., use groundbreaking HET technology to produce up to twice the torque of competitor motors -- or the same torque in half the size. The patented HET architecture is an entirely new class of electric machine that can be made using rare-earth or ferrite magnets. The design is based upon a breakthrough magnetic flux tunnel featuring both dual axial flux and dual radial flux rotors tied together around one stator, effectively creating four motors working as one.

Fred Hunstable, Chief Technology Officer as well as co-founder of Linear Labs, is a prolific innovator and the first to design, build and test an entirely new methodology in electric motors and generators in nearly 120 years with the HET. His deep expertise in electrical engineering and nuclear power helped him lead Walker Engineering's efforts in designing, upgrading and completing electrical infrastructure, environmental and enterprise projects as well as safety and commercial grade evaluation programs.

Brad Hunstable previously founded and served as CEO of Ustream, a pioneering live-video streaming service. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds an MBA from The Ohio State University. He was honored as an influential young leader in San Francisco Business Times' "40 Under 40," was ranked among 50 "Digital Power Players" by the Hollywood Reporter, as well as was honored as Variety's Producers Guild of America's Digital 25: Visionaries, Innovators and Producers. In 2017, he also received The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business Entrepreneur and Innovation Alumni Award and was recently named 2020 Top Private Company CEO of the Year by Fort Worth Business Press.

As a Southwest award winner, Brad and Fred Hunstable are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced Thursday, November 19, during a virtual awards gala.

About Linear Labs, Inc.

Linear Labs, a U.S.-based smarter energy company, is entering production with the highest torque and efficiency electric motor system ever designed that is redefining mobility, industrial, HVAC and robotic applications, ushering a new era of smarter energy utilization. Linear Labs motors are designed to deliver ultra-high efficiency with patented breakthroughs leading to double the torque of competitive motors, increased range, and significantly lowered power consumption.

The company's smart electric motors are IOT connected with machine learning intelligence software and feature the world's first electric transmission able to adjust for changing conditions in real time, compounding efficiencies as motor settings are customized to application and usage needs.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

