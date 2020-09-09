Linear Labs Wins Prestigious Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation

"This award means a lot to our company in that it recognizes not only the technological innovation of our products, but also our focus on community contribution in tandem with corporate growth," said Brad Hunstable, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Linear Labs. "We're in a time of massive expansion at Linear Labs with our recent partnership with the city of Fort Worth and our new manufacturing facility top of mind. Frost & Sullivan's analysis of our product performance advantages is just as important as their acknowledgement that we also have missions to support U.S. veterans, to create new jobs, and to support education and training through local colleges and universities. It's important to push the envelope with constant innovation, but also important to help our community rise with us."

The mission of Frost & Sullivan's New Product Innovation Awards is to recognize people and organizations that have accomplished an innovative or disruptive breakthrough. Frost & Sullivan's industry analyst team benchmarks market participants and measures their performance through independent, primary interviews, and secondary industry research in order to evaluate and identify best practices. Frost & Sullivan's intent is to help drive innovation, excellence and a positive change in the global economy by recognizing best-in-class products, companies, and individuals.

Linear Labs recently announced the production of their new 200 series motor and controller, which is 100 percent designed and assembled in the U.S.A. using Linear Labs' groundbreaking HET technology. The HET motors are an entirely new class producing up to twice the torque of competitor motors -- or the same torque in half the size -- and can be made using rare-earth or ferrite magnets. The HET design innovation from Linear Labs is based upon a breakthrough featuring both dual axial flux and dual radial flux rotors. With near zero flux leakage, the HET is four motors working as one. The M200 motor has e-mobility applications for e-bikes, golf carts, e-scooters and drones, to name a few uses, and is the brand's first off-the-shelf product, easily fitted for quick utilization. The product is also a modular solution that eliminates waste, while also being completely recyclable, which was noted by Frost & Sullivan as a uniquely praiseworthy attribute.

About Linear Labs, INC.

Linear Labs is a smart electric motor company founded in 2014 to provide world-changing solutions for the electric power industry. With a strong IP portfolio of patents, current products include the revolutionary Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET), offering groundbreaking electric motor and generator products for mobility, HVAC and industrial applications, welcoming in a new era of smarter energy utilization.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

