LinearB Announces Free DORA Metrics Dashboards at DevOps Enterprise Summit 2023

Engineering leaders from start-ups to the Fortune 500 can now access and understand the capabilities that drive team performance.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LinearB , the pioneer in software delivery management solutions for engineering leaders, announced the release of free DORA Metrics dashboards today. This extension of the LinearB platform innovation gives every company free insights into their team's performance through Deployment Frequency, Mean Lead Time for Changes, Mean Time to Recover, and Change Failure Rate.

Anyone with a free LinearB account can access their team's DORA dashboards without limitations on the number of users or connected Git repos. Paid subscribers receive extended data retention and look-back configurations alongside additional engineering metrics such as Resource Allocation and Project Delivery, which allow engineering leaders to map their R&D investments to business priorities and forecast their project deliverables with higher accuracy and less risk.

With this release, LinearB is delivering the world's first enterprise-grade DORA metrics solution free of charge. Out of the box, all users will receive:

The four DORA Metrics: Deployment Frequency, Mean Lead Time for Changes, Mean Time to Recover, and Change Failure Rate

Unlimited contributors, repos & in-app performance benchmarks

Additional leading indicator metrics, including Merge Frequency and Pull Request Size, to better predict team performance and assess their Developer Experience (DX).

"Our mission is to help every development team in the world become more operationally efficient and maximize their impact on the bottom line," said LinearB CEO and co-founder Ori Keren. "Teams will never achieve elite performance without access to critical metrics that help them benchmark and measure their output against the rest of the industry. By offering DORA Metrics to the community for free, we give everyone the foundational visibility they need to improve their efficiency and align their work to business results."

Users can sign up for LinearB's Early Access program now. Users will be given access to their DORA dashboards in waves, leading to General Availability in late Fall.

"We're excited to see LinearB offer free DORA Metrics to teams worldwide ahead of the launch of DORA's 2023 Accelerate State of DevOps report," said Nathen Harvey, Head of Google's DORA team. "Free access to these metrics will help engineering teams get insights into how they're doing and drive discussions about the next areas to improve. As a partner on our 2023 research, we're glad to see LinearB's commitment to DORA metrics in their product."

"We're ecstatic to have LinearB launching their new free DORA metrics tool at DevOps Enterprise Summit 2023 alongside the inaugural DORA Community Summit ," added Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and one of the original authors of the Accelerate research that formed the basis for DORA metrics. "IT Revolution is proud to be partnering with these incredible companies - and to have DevOps Enterprise Summit at the center of driving developer productivity and software delivery."

To join the Free DORA Metrics Early Access program, visit https://linearb.io/resources/free-dora-waitlist .

About LinearB

LinearB is the pioneer in software delivery management solutions, enabling engineering leaders to improve their team's operational efficiency and align R&D investments to business goals.

The LinearB platform goes beyond passive engineering metrics to build workflow automation that improves dev team performance. This results in automating the active improvement of engineering operations and translating R&D data into quantifiable business impact.

Over 3,000 engineering leaders worldwide trust LinearB to continuously improve their software delivery operations and provide insight into the business impact of R&D investments. To learn more, visit www.linearb.io .

Media Contact

BLASTmedia for LinearB

[email protected]

317.806.1900 ext. 139

SOURCE LinearB