LinearB Launches 'Dev Interrupted' Community to Help Software Engineering Leaders Continuously Improve

LOS ANGELES and TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LinearB, the team behind Software Delivery Intelligence, has launched the "Dev Interrupted" community, which consists of a Discord community, podcast, newsletter, and events ( https://www.DevInterrupted.com ). As an engineering leadership community with over 1,000 discord members, Dev Interrupted brings the most forward thinking minds together to establish the future of daily continuous improvement for software development teams.

Dev Interrupted presents new ideas by the world's most innovative engineering leaders at community events each month. On May 20 at 12noon PT, Dana Lawson, VP of Engineering at GitHub, Kathryn Koehler, Director of Productivity Engineering at Netflix, and Charity Majors, CTO of Honeycomb, join the Dev Interrupted community for a livestream watch party focused on creating daily improvement in engineering organizations.

"Dev Interrupted is a place to promote organic, forward-thinking ideas from the new faces of software engineering leadership." said Dan Lines, co-founder of LinearB and host of the Dev Interrupted podcast. "It is not just a LinearB user community. We believe in creating a space that engineering leaders can come together, share ideas, have a bit of fun and have something tangible to take back and share with their teams."

Dev Interrupted is led by community moderators that facilitate daily interactions in Discord. Discord is an anonymous chat-based community that allows openness, vulnerability and honesty between leadership peers. These unfiltered, organic discussions are valuable to the community for creating relationships and pushing new ideas forward. The Dev Interrupted Discord is a place where engineering leaders from around the world can connect on topics ranging from team culture, hiring, leadership and metrics.

Dev Interrupted uses community-driven conversation as the focus of their podcasts, articles, and discussions. Several members from the Discord community also join Dan Lines on the popular Dev Interrupted podcast. Recent guests include:

Eric Johnson , CTO at GitLab

, CTO at GitLab Ian Nowland , SVP of Core Engineering at Datadog

, SVP of Core Engineering at Datadog John Willis , Senior Director Global Transformation Office at Red Hat

, Senior Director Global Transformation Office at Red Hat Cate Huston, Engineering Director at DuckDuckGo

Anders Wallgren , VP of Technology Strategy at Cloudbees

, VP of Technology Strategy at Cloudbees Spiros Xanthos , VP of Product Management, Observability & IT Ops at Splunk

About LinearB

Metrics alone don't improve dev teams. Software Delivery Intelligence (SDI) helps dev teams continuously improve by turning insight into action. Unlike top-down engineering metrics tools which become shelf-ware, LinearB is a dev-first platform and provides value to every member of the team. Development organizations using LinearB's SDI cut their Cycle Time in half after only 90 days. The result for developers is less bureaucracy, fewer interruptions and more time to build. The result for teams is fewer process bottlenecks and accelerated delivery. Activate Software Delivery Intelligence for your dev team in 5 minutes at linearb.io.

