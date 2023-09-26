LinearB Releases Expanded 2023 Software Engineering Benchmarks Report with Key Resource Investment Metrics

Report finds that startups and scale-ups deploy code 18% faster than enterprises

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LinearB released its updated 2023 Engineering Benchmarks Report, offering a critical look into the key resource and investment metrics distinguishing elite engineering organizations of all sizes. This comprehensive report provides updated insights and data from a study of over 2,000 development teams across 64 countries and more than 3.6 million pull requests (PRs).

In 2018, Accelerate published findings based on analyzing data from 23,000 employees in 2,000 software companies revealing "speed and stability" as interconnected outcomes that top-performing organizations prioritize. Google Cloud's DORA team has continued driving this research, publishing an annual report that LinearB is sponsoring this year. This ongoing research inspired LinearB's 2023 Software Engineering Benchmarks Report, empowering engineering teams to benchmark their performance against industry standards, aiding in operational efficiency and resource alignment.

"Our 2023 Software Engineering Benchmarks Report is a valuable tool for engineering teams seeking to elevate their performance," said Ori Keren, CEO and co-founder at LinearB. "For startup, scaleup and enterprise organizations, this means gaining a competitive edge by optimizing their development workflows, reducing cycle times, and increasing predictability. It empowers teams to set realistic improvement targets and align engineering efforts with broader business goals, ultimately fostering a culture of continuous improvement."

The 2023 Engineering Benchmarks Report introduces the ability to segment benchmarks across different organization sizes. These sizes are broken down into startups (less than 200 employees), scaleups (200-1,000 employees), and enterprises (more than 1,000 employees).

"We're excited to partner with LinearB on this year's Accelerate State of DevOps Report, which helps shape the future of developer productivity," said Nathen Harvey, Head of Google's DORA team. "LinearB's benchmarks research adds essential insights into how engineering teams continue to evolve through quantitative support to DORA's research."

Additionally, report data is now sortable by organizations' geographic locations, including Europe and North America. A new reference point from the updated report suggests that organizations in Europe have a 28% shorter code deploy time than the rest of the world.

The new key metric insights in the report include:

  • Startups and scale-ups deploy code 18% faster than enterprises
  • Startups typically work longer hours than scaleups and enterprises with a higher merge frequency.
  • Teams with higher merge frequencies have shorter cycle times.
  • Enterprises have an average deploy time 2x higher than startups and scaleups.
  • A positive correlation exists between increased engineering team collaboration and higher-quality code.

To access the updated report and learn more about LinearB's software delivery management solutions, please visit https://linearb.io/resources/software-engineering-benchmarks-report.

About LinearB:
LinearB is the leader in software delivery management solutions, enabling engineering leaders to improve their team's operational efficiency and align R&D investments to business goals. The LinearB platform goes beyond passive engineering metrics to build workflow automation that improves dev team performance. This results in automating the active improvement of engineering operations and translating R&D data into quantifiable business impact. Over 3,000 engineering leaders worldwide trust LinearB to continuously improve their software delivery operations and provide insight into the business impact of R&D investments. To learn more, visit www.linearb.io.

