LinearB Releases Guide to Help Development Teams Decrease Cycle Time by up to 47% Through the Adoption of "Continuous Merge" Practices

The "2023 Guide to Merge Standards" provides research-backed frameworks for enterprises to apply new workflow automations ahead of their CI/CD pipelines.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LinearB unveils its latest guidance on efficient software development practices. Based on a study of ~ 26,000 software engineers, the " 2023 Guide to Merge Standards " defines new operating procedures for automating workflows, improving Developer Experience (DX), and accelerating CI/CD pipeline builds.

LinearB's data science team analyzed over 730,000 pull requests (PRs) and 3.9 million comments from 26,000 individual developers and discovered that out of the average software development cycle time of seven days — aka lead time for changes, the time it takes from when coding begins to when it's deployed — PRs stay idle in the review process for a concerning amount of that time: five days.

Through this research, LinearB identified the process-related gaps causing software delivery pipeline challenges and designed a comprehensive manual for developers to streamline the process of merging code, ensure seamless code integration and enhance code review processes.

LinearB's research has shown that increasing merge frequency and submitting smaller pull requests are powerful strategies for reducing cycle time and accelerating software roadmap delivery" stated Ori Keren, CEO of LinearB. "Our '2023 Guide to Merge Standards' prescribes new, research-backed ways for teams to apply programmatic workflows to optimize their review and Continuous Integration processes, improve developer experience, and increase release velocity.

"Previously, much of our development process was defined by waiting — waiting for unit tests to pass, waiting for the approval of PRs, and so forth," said Truong-An, VP of Engineering at FloSports. "However, with the adoption of Continuous Merge practices, my team and I have essentially eliminated this downtime. The ability to tailor our pull request workflows and receive timely notifications for key events has significantly expedited the movement of code through the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)."

As part of the 2023 Guide to Merge Standards, LinearB provides rules that can be applied through their free workflow automation and customization solution, gitStream, that allow engineering teams to:

Create customizable, programmable workflows within their SDLC

Check for the use of deprecated APIs and services

Automatically identify and assign an expert reviewer to submitted code

Unblock low-risk improvements such as documentation updates

Indicate estimated review times for pull requests

Orchestrate workflows through 3rd party integrations such as SonarCloud, Jit, Dependabot & Swimm

Calculate the ROI of Continuous Merge automations

To download a free copy of the 2023 Guide to Merge Standards, please visit https://linearb.io .

About LinearB

LinearB is the leader in software delivery management solutions, enabling engineering leaders to improve their team's operational efficiency and align R&D investments to business goals.

The LinearB platform goes beyond passive engineering metrics to build workflow automation that improves dev team performance. This results in automating the active improvement of engineering operations and translating R&D data into quantifiable business impact.

Over 3,000 engineering leaders worldwide trust LinearB to continuously improve their software delivery operations and provide insight into the business impact of R&D investments. To learn more, visit www.linearb.io .

