LinearB Releases Software Engineering Intelligence+ Platform

Integrated workflow automations provide new Developer Experience and Platform Engineering solutions for enterprise teams.

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LinearB , the pioneer in software engineering intelligence (SEI) solutions for engineering leaders, released its new SEI+ platform today. This update brings users fully integrated workflow automations through a robust marketplace experience, allowing teams to easily adopt various Gen AI, Developer Experience, and Platform Engineering solutions that streamline software delivery and improve developer productivity.

With this update, LinearB estimates it will automate more than 4,000,000 pull requests from its customers over the next year and save over 500,000 human hours.

"On average, enterprises that use LinearB see a 47% decrease in engineering cycle time within their first 120 days. We're on track to more than quadruple our direct impact on developer productivity over the next year," said Ori Keren, CEO and co-founder of LinearB.

LinearB's data tracking and pipeline orchestration solutions have also extended to support teams embracing GenAI code contributions and bot automation, furthering the impact on overall engineering team velocity and cost. Their recently released Gen AI Impact Report tracked the impact of Copilot and other Gen AI tools on software development operations, showing the true ROI of adoption. "With Gen AI's adoption rate in software development continuing to surge, LinearB is uniquely positioned to help every engineering leader in the world maximize their investment in AI and automation," said Keren.

According to Gartner Research , the adoption of Software Engineering Intelligence platforms is poised to increase to 50% of engineering teams by 2027.

In conjunction with this platform release, LinearB has published its Essential Guide to Software Engineering Intelligence (SEI) Platforms , which captures key learnings from over 3,000 engineering leaders on how to evaluate and adopt different solutions. LinearB has also announced an interactive workshop for teams to assess different use cases of SEI platforms, including real-world examples of how these tools are being implemented to rapidly accelerate developer productivity. The workshop takes place on June 20th at 12:00pm GMT and June 27th at 11:00am PT.

