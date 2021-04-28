LinearFlux Breaks the Sound Price/Performance Barrier with Launch of HyperSonic DX High-Performance True Wireless HD Headphones

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LinearFlux, an innovative mobile accessories company committed to creating products that exceed consumer expectations, is excited to announce the introduction of the HyperSonic DX High-Performance True Wireless HD Headphones with Qi™ wireless charging. Designed for everyday use, the HyperSonic DX headphones provide users with premium sound features and unmatched ergonomic comfort and performance for a breakthrough affordable price of just $49.95 (SRP). In addition to its advanced audio performance, the HyperSonic DX features a capacitive touch control, and a selection of four new anti-microbial ear tips. The HyperSonic DX True Wireless HD headphones are available now at LinearFlux.com, SamsClub.com, GameStop, and WalMart.com.



Created by the same engineers that led the development team behind the hyper-successful Beats® by Dr. Dre headphone brand, the LinearFlux DX headphones feature the company's third generation LinearFlux Hyper Definition 3D Sound Driver that delivers an impactful high-definition audio experience, with all the detail, dynamics, and rich bass response demanded by today's music lovers.

Intentionally tuned for enjoying popular HD streaming services by Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora, listeners enjoy 360-degree Surround Sound, with stage imaging for the ultimate in realism and sonic power. Importantly, the proprietary HyperSonic DX Wireless Technology featuring no drop-out signal technology and Hyper Fast Bluetooth 5.0 pairing means you never need wires to enjoy all your favorite music. Users enjoy up to 6-8 hours playtime per charge, and up to 25 hours with the charging case, which incorporates the popular Qi wireless technology. The company's HyperCharging technology means that a 5-minute charge of the case, provides an additional 1 hour of playtime.

Unmatched Convenience and Comfort

The capacitive touch volume control adds to the convenience and ease of use especially when taking calls. The new form-fitting ergonomic constructed ear tips eliminate the worry of the headphones falling out, while minimizing ear fatigue for all-day comfort. The ear tips also feature an anti-microbial coating to prevent germs from building up, as well as adding to their sweatproof capabilities, for an IPX6 water-resistant rating with up to 18-month warranty against sweat and dust. LinearFlux offers four different sizes of ear tips - small, medium, large, and extra-large, ensuring a pillow-soft snug fit for everyone.

About LinearFlux

Headquartered in San Francisco, LinearFlux™ is committed to designing, engineering, and manufacturing mobile accessories that far exceed consumers' everyday needs. Its first product, LithiumCard™, established the industry benchmark for ultra-fast charging, using the proprietary Hypercharger™ technology. Today, LinearFlux offers two lines of mobile products, HyperChargers™ for power/accessories, and HyperSonic™ for audio. Founded in 2014, LinearFlux has back-to-back CES Innovation Wins from a team that consists of over 30-years' experience in the consumer electronics industry. Their complete line of award- winning products are globally distributed in over 15 countries.

